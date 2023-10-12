Stalking, harassment hearing for Cochranton man is postponed

Oct. 12—TITUSVILLE — The preliminary hearing for a Cochranton man accused by Pennsylvania State Police of terrorizing and stalking a woman has been postponed again.

The hearing for Michael Scott Lynch was set for late Wednesday morning in Titusville before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols.

However, prior to the start of the hearing, Nicols granted a request by Lynch's defense attorneys, Eric Hackwelder and Stephen Sebald, to postpone it for 30 to 60 days. No new hearing date had been set by the court as of Wednesday.

State police accuse Lynch, 53, of stalking and harassing a Cochranton woman multiple times via phone calls and texts on June 30 and July 1.

Lynch was arrested by state police on July 1 on first-degree misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats and stalking and two third-degree misdemeanor counts of harassment. He also was charged with a summary charge of harassment — following in a public place.

The preliminary hearing initially was set for July 14, but it was continued to Sept. 5 and then to Wednesday before the defense made its latest request to postpone.

According to the arrest affidavit, the woman contacted state police on July 1 when she was driving from her residence and observed Lynch following her in his vehicle.

According to the affidavit, the woman contacted Crawford County 911 and drove to the state police barracks in Vernon Township, where police found Lynch repeatedly had sent texts to the woman while following her.

The affidavit said the woman told police that the frequent calls and texts from Lynch dated back to September 2022, when she received a temporary protection from abuse (PFA) order against him from Crawford County Court of Common Pleas. The woman had told Lynch multiple times to stop contacting her, the affidavit said.

Lynch threatened to harm himself if she didn't drop the PFA, the affidavit said. The woman told police that she dropped the PFA, but still had to go through with a court hearing on it, the affidavit said.

Lynch later met with the woman and threatened her with a power drill next to her head if she didn't follow through with dropping the PFA, according to the affidavit.

The woman told police that though she dropped the request for the PFA, she continued to receive frequent calls and texts from Lynch, including some from a blocked number, according to the affidavit.

Lynch remains free on $20,000 bail awaiting his preliminary hearing.

