Stalking incidents on campus reported to WT police

The West Texas A&M University Police Department sent out a notice Wednesday night about reported stalking incidents that took place on campus.

"On May 10, 2023, the University was made aware of stalking incidents occurring on WT campus," a news release states. "The incidents were reported to have occurred between April and May 2023."

The police department said crime victim rights and options, and domestic violence information were provided. Title IX has been made aware of the reported incidents.

Police note that a few signs of an abusive relationship or stalking include:

Assaultive abuse may be physical, emotional and/or verbal.

Looks at you or acts in ways that scare you.

Makes unwanted phone calls, texts, or social media posts.

Assaultive abuse may include damaging property, throwing objects, punching walls, kicking doors, etc.

Bystanders play a critical role in the prevention of sexual and relationship violence. Make the choice to intervene, speak up, or do something about it.

Believe someone who discloses sexual assault, abusive behavior, or experience with stalking.

Watch out for friends and fellow students or employees who look like they could be in trouble or need help. Ask if they are ok.

Stalking Resource Center https://victimsofcrime.org/stalking-resource-center/

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: WT police receive report of stalking incidents on campus