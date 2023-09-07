Stalking suspect's preliminary hearing is rescheduled again

Sep. 7—TITUSVILLE — A Cochranton man's preliminary hearing for allegedly terrorizing and stalking a woman this summer has been rescheduled for a second time.

In July, Pennsylvania State Police arrested Michael Scott Lynch, 53, and charged him with first-degree misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats and stalking and two third-degree misdemeanor counts of harassment. He also faces a summary charge of harassment — following in a public place.

Lynch initially was to have a preliminary hearing on the charges July 14 before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols in Titusville. The hearing was rescheduled to Tuesday, and now has been moved to Oct. 11, according to court records.

Police accuse Lynch of stalking and harassing a Cochranton woman multiple times via phone calls and texts on June 30 and July 1.

According to an arrest affidavit filed by police, the woman contacted state police on July 1 when she was driving from her residence and saw Lynch following her in his vehicle.

The woman called Crawford County 911 and drove to the state police barracks in Vernon Township, where police found that Lynch had allegedly texted the woman repeatedly while following her, the affidavit said.

The woman told police that the frequent calls and texts date back to September 2022, when she received a temporary protection from abuse (PFA) order against Lynch. Before a hearing on the order, Lynch allegedly threatened the woman with a power drill, the affidavit said.

The woman told police that she dropped the request for the PFA and continued to receive frequent calls and texts from Lynch, including some from a blocked number, according to the affidavit.

Lynch remains free on $20,000 bail, awaiting the Oct 11 hearing.