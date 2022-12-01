Stalking trial for convicted killer Tom Ross reset for February

MUNCIE, Ind. — Convicted killer Tom Ross' trial — on allegations he stalked a Lafayette woman — has been postponed.

Ross, now 65, has been scheduled to stand trial next week in Tippecanoe Superior Court 4, on a count of stalking, a Level 6 felony carrying up to 30 months in prison.

Tom Ross, 2022 photo

However, in recent days the trial was rescheduled, for Feb. 1, at the request of Ross' attorneys.

Ross, formerly of Delaware County, was granted parole in March 2021 after spending more than a quarter-century in prison for the October 1994 killing of his 28-year-old former spouse, Paula Arbogast Ross.

More:Convicted killer Tom Ross faces new stalking charge, likely return to prison

Testimony at his 1995 murder trial indicated Ross had stalked, harassed and repeatedly threatened to kill his ex-wife before fatally shooting her outside Gaston Elementary School, where she had dropped off their 6-year-old daughter.

The more recent stalking allegations involve Ross' dealings with a Lafayette woman he dated three times, following his release from prison, after they met through an online dating service.

Authorities allege after the woman told Ross she did not wish to see him again, he continued to contact her, placing items in her mailbox and going to her home without permission.

The allegations have also led to Ross being accused of parole violations.

While he is now being held in the Tippecanoe County jail in Lafayette, an Indiana Department of Correction website lists his earliest possible release date as Sept. 21, 2038.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Convicted killer Tom Ross' stalking trial reset for February