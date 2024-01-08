Stalled bills have second life in 2024 legislative session

Jan. 8—Dozens of bills from the 2023 legislative session that failed to become law remain alive going into the Jan. 17 start of the upcoming session, including one that would eliminate the Hawaii Tourism Authority and create a new tourism entity.

House Bill 1375, House Draft 3, Senate Draft 3 would create the Office of Tourism and Destination Management within the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism and take over HTA functions.

The bill represented the latest attack on the HTA by factions in the Legislature following successful previous efforts to gut HTA's budget.

HB 1375 made it all the way to the end-of-session conference committee but was instead rolled over to the upcoming session.

Mufi Hannemann took over as chair of the HTA board in December and said HTA opposes HB 1375 and will answer all questions from the Legislature to show it has changed in the face of criticism.

Hannemann acknowledged it will be "a tall order."

"But I really believe we'll have a very compelling case to make that things are changing and we are heading in a new direction, " Hannemann said. "There will be no more ducking controversial questions, no more evading the facts, no more embellishment, just straight up, 'this is where we are.'"

Other bills that remain alive also never made it out of conference committee or stalled after either the Senate or House tweaked details of bills that started in the opposite chamber.

They could die a quick death early in the session, sail through or face an uncertain future at the end of this year's joint House and Senate conference committee following months of debate, testimony and votes.

They would affect life in Hawaii in small and big ways, and include :—A new visitor impact fee on tourists intended to offset their impact on state lands and to help address climate change. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources would charge for a "license " for tourists to visit certain state parks, forests, hiking trails and other state nature areas. DLNR also would have to create a strategic plan and timetable for the Legislature under SB 304, SD 2, HD 3.—Public financing of state and county election campaigns would be expanded under SB 1543, SD 2, HD 2. Proponents of publicly financed election campaigns believe they are a way to attract a broader range of candidates without heavy reliance on campaign contributions, which they believe can lead to undue influence and even political corruption.—Fines of up to $250, 000, imprisonment or probation could be imposed for anyone convicted of bribery under HB 126, HD 1, SD 1.—It would be a Class C felony to make false, fictitious or fraudulent claims against the government under HB 707, HD 1, SD 1. A person convicted of making a false, fictitious or fraudulent claim would be barred from holding elected office for five years.—A new offense of "fraud " would be a Class B felony, and anyone merely charged with fraud would be barred from elected office for 10 years under HB 711, HD 1, SD 1.—People who fail to respond to an alleged campaign spending law violation from the state Campaign Spending Commission within 30 days would be considered to be in violation of the accusations under HB 732, HD 1, SD 1.—A cap would be imposed to search, review and reproduce government records under HB 719, HD 1, SD 2.

Fees also could be waived "when the public interest is served by a record's disclosure."—Out-of-state, licensed practical nurses and registered nurses—who were badly needed during the COVID-19 pandemic that started in March 2020—would be issued six-month permits to practice in Hawaii under SB 63, SD 2, HD 3.—A "Prevent Suicide Hawai 'i Working Group " would be created within the Office of Wellness and Resilience to focus on preventing suicides, especially among Native Hawaiians, Pacific Islanders, farmers, youth, LGBTQIA +, veterans and other high-risk populations identified by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under HB 622, HD 2, SD 2.—A new "Hawaii Farm to Food Bank Program " would be created under SB 430, SD 2, HD 1 and would provide funds to reduce food shortages, which also became critical during COVID-19.—Government agencies would be required to seek repayment for search or rescue costs to search for or rescue someone who leaves a hiking trail or enters an area closed to the public if signs warn the area is closed.

The idea behind SB 786, SD 1, HD 2 frequently comes up at the Legislature, but first responders have testified in opposition that charging people who need to be found or rescued might deter them from seeking help.—Candidates, campaign treasurers and candidate committee members would be allowed to use campaign funds for child care and household dependent care in certain conditions under SB 627, HD 2.—A new combat sports commission would be created to regulate combat sports. "No rules " combat events also would be prohibited under SB 1027, SD 1, HD 1.—Funds would be provided to DLNR to have its Historic Preservation Division inventory historic properties and burial sites, document burial site locations and conduct an archaeological surface survey under SB 75, SD 2, HD 1.—Special numbered license plates would be issued to honor legendary waterman Duke Kahana ­moku under HB 110, HD 1, SD 1.

