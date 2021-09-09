Stalled front leads to renewed flooding in parts of the Southeast
Heavy rain fell across much of the Southeast on Sept. 8, hitting some areas just as they began to recover from recent tropical systems.
The 13th named storm of 2021 made landfall Wednesday night in the Florida Panhandle.
The disappearance of Mt. Shasta's snowpack not only has turned its summit brown but also has hastened the melting of glaciers, unleashing torrents of mud and rocks.
Meteorologists Tuesday issued a severe thunderstorm watch for most of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana, warning the system could produce choppy waves on Lake Michigan, half-dollar-sized “damaging hail” and winds as strong as 60 mph — hefty enough to down tree limbs or power lines, according to the National Weather Service. In Kankakee County and the communities of Essex and Union Hill, ...
Mark Kobylinski, a resident of New Jersey, filmed his experience of when a tornado tore past his house.
A video posted by birdwatcher David Barrett shows a Great Blue Heron dunking a New York City rat in the Central Park pond before guzzling it down.
Strong storms moved through southeast Wisconsin early Tuesday.
President Joe Biden stumbled through parts of his Tuesday briefing on Hurricane Ida, leaving the definition of a tornado unclear.
Hurricanes produce storm surges, high winds and even spawn tornadoes. But these are not the deadliest threats. The biggest threat may also be the most overlooked.
The Dixie fire is primed to keep burning, officials said, even as crews turn a corner fighting the Caldor fire near South Lake Tahoe.
ABC News' Ginger Zee is tracking severe storm threats stretching from Washington, D.C. to Vermont.
More than a dozen new fires ignited Monday near Sonoma County, California, as firefighters worked to contain nearly 50% of the Caldor Fire that threatened South Lake Tahoe and forced many to evacuate the region last week.
This hack might make your morning joe taste even better.
The storm left a trail of destruction, including significant flooding across the Southeast.
Operated by the Swiss engineering startup Climeworks, the plant, known as Orca, will annually draw down a volume of emissions equivalent to about 870 cars. Orca will boost total global DAC capacity by about 50%, adding to the dozen or so smaller plants that are already operational in Europe, Canada, and the US. The plant is composed of eight boxes about the size of shipping containers, each fitted with a dozen fans that pull in air.
The flash floods triggered by Tropical Storm Ida across the Northeast caused billions of dollars in damage, and property owners likely won’t have help in footing much of that bill. New estimates from property information company CoreLogic suggest that the tropical storm caused $16 billion to $24 billion in damage to residential and commercial buildings in the Northeast alone.
The landslide, which is the result of permafrost thawing below the earth's surface, is damaging the park's only road.
The Philippines capital region will remain under the second strictest coronavirus containment measures, a senior official said on Tuesday, despite a day earlier announcing a relaxation of curbs to spur business activity. Imposition of the more relaxed "general community quarantine" in Metro Manila has been deferred, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said, without giving a reason. The decision means a delay in the government's planned shift to smaller and localised lockdowns, which Roque said had been approved in principle by President Rodrigo Duterte.
At least one person has died after a magnitude 7 earthquake struck near the Mexican resort city of Acapulco late Tuesday — causing buildings to shake over 230 miles away Mexico City.Details: Power outages were reported in several states and parts of Mexico city following the 12-miles-deep quake, which hit some 2.5 miles from Los Órganos de San Agustín and eight miles from Acapulco, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.
Calls for an investigation of Entergy's power outages follow a wave of complaints about the company.