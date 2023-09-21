Stalled Route 206 project in Hillsborough takes another turn

HILLSBOROUGH – The state Department of Transportation is pushing the bondholder on the Route 206 project to expedite hiring a new contractor to complete the $41 million highway widening after the previous contractor was fired earlier this year.

In a statement on Tuesday, the DOT asked Berkley Surety to find a replacement contractor as soon as possible.

If the bondholder "continues to drag its feet" on finding a replacement contractor, the DOT, through its counsel, "will exhaust every option to restart this contract, and accelerate construction to the extent feasible," according to DOT Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti.

The bondholder, Gutierrez-Scaccetti said, has been "unresponsive" to the DOT's counsel since notified of the contractor’s termination.

The DOT also defended its decision to terminate the contract with Konkus Corp on the long-awaited project because of safety concerns and delays.

“We take safety issues raised by our employees very seriously. Activities in and around the job site were reported as unsafe, creating risk to employees and motorists alike," Gutierrez-Scaccetti said. "We were compelled to act."

The DOT is "keenly aware" of the impact the stalled construction is having on motorists, residents and businesses.

However, the DOT was "left with no choice" as it learned of safety issues for both workers and motorists.

Once the DOT terminated the contract with Konkus, Berkley Surety was immediately notified because it is now the bondholder's obligation to complete the project, according to the DOT.

Konkus, however, has filed suit against the DOT, alleging the termination of the contract was the result of "rage-filled" animosity between a DOT engineer and the contractor.

Konkus also claims that the DOT's "careless and dangerous design" led to years of delays and additional costs.

According to the lawsuit, on April 14, the DOT issued a default notice to Konkus, based on 23 allegations that the contractor failed to follow directions of the resident DOT engineer, who is not named in the suit, worked in a reckless manner and failed to carry out work.

In response, Konkus told the DOT the 23 allegations were cured, trivial, "stale" or based on inaccurate information, according to the lawsuit. Konkus also asked for a meeting with the DOT.

Two days later, without a meeting, on April 25, the DOT terminated the contract.

The DOT, which has not filed a response to the suit in Superior County, does not comment on pending litigation.

