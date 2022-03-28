Stallings day care under investigation after reported assault on a child

The Kids R Kids day care facility in Stallings is under investigation after a child was reportedly assaulted.

The owner learned of the incident, conducted an investigation and fired two employees for violating the code of conduct.

Sheriff’s detectives are interviewing witnesses and got surveillance video from the day care that could be used as evidence for possible criminal charges.

