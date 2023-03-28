Stallings officers forced to fire weapons after man brandishes gun

A man was charged after officers shot at him when he refused to drop his gun, Stallings police said.

Offices were called around 3:40 a.m. to Smith Circle after a caller said someone was breaking into a car. While police were on the way, dispatchers told them the suspect had a gun and pointed it at the caller.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect who pointed the gun at officers, forcing them to shoot, authorities said. The suspect was not hurt in the incident, investigators said.

Stallings police said officers told him several times to drop the gun but he didn’t initially do so. Eventually, police said he dropped the gun, allowing officers to take him into custody.

The suspect, Lee Harris Irving, was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation.

Irving was charged with breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, and assault by pointing a gun.

