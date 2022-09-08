Stallings sentenced up to 42 years for raping child

Sep. 8—WILKES-BARRE — Barrkim Tyreaf Stallings had a lot to say when he testified in his own defense during his Luzerne County jury trial on child rape charges earlier this year.

On Thursday, Stallings, 30, formerly of North Empire Court, Wilkes-Barre, opted to remain quiet during his sentencing hearing before Judge David W. Lupas.

The jury following a three day trial in May convicted Stallings on all charges he faced — rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors and burglary.

As a result of the jury's verdicts, Lupas sentenced Stallings to 21-to-42 years in state prison, agreeing with a request by Assistant District Attorney Susan Luckenbill to impose a sentence consisting of "substantial time."

Stallings briefly turned around and stared at the girl and her family as Lupas imposed the sentence.

Wilkes-Barre police charged Stallings with raping a then 12-year-old girl inside an apartment in Interfaith Heights Apartments on Coal Street on Oct. 4, 2020.

The girl was home with her younger sister while their mother was working a 12-hour shift at a nursing home.

When the mother arrived home, the girl told her what happened.

The mother found Stallings passed out with his pants down to his ankles in the girl's bed, according to court records and testimony during the trial.

Luckenbill described the brutal assault to the jury.

Stallings stood accused of opening the sliding glass door and sat next to the girl telling her she was beautiful. Stallings left but returned later when he sexually assaulted her.

DNA evidence recovered from the girl's underwear matched the genetic profile of Stallings, which Luckenbill told jurors.

In his defense, Stallings denied his DNA was on the girl's clothing and denied he assaulted the girl. He claimed he was known throughout the apartment complex and asked to charge his cell phone or use a phone.

"I will pay a crackhead or a prostitute rather than a child," Stallings told the jury.

The girl, who testified during the trial, submitted a victim impact statement that was read by Luckenbill during Stalling's sentencing hearing.

When Lupas offered Stallings a chance to speak, he remained quiet.

Stallings is required to lifetime registration of his address, employment and vehicle as a sexual offender under the state's Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.