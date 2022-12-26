Stamford Land Corporation Ltd (SGX:H07) insider upped their holding by 3.0% earlier this year

Viewing insider transactions for Stamford Land Corporation Ltd's (SGX:H07 ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Stamford Land

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Head of Special Projects and Manager of Treasury Yiling Ow for S$1.5m worth of shares, at about S$0.39 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being S$0.35). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Yiling Ow.

Yiling Ow purchased 12.31m shares over the year. The average price per share was S$0.39. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Stamford Land insiders own 59% of the company, currently worth about S$315m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Stamford Land Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Stamford Land insiders think the business has merit. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Stamford Land. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Stamford Land and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

