Stamford man faces 17 years in prison for child porn

Mar. 26—Federal authorities said a Stamford man was sentenced Wednesday to more than 17 years in prison for transmitting child pornography.

According to a media release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Northern District of New York, Daniel Miller, 26, was sentenced to serve 210 months in federal prison for using his cellphone to upload child pornography to an online cloud storage account.

As part of his earlier guilty plea in United States District Court, Miller, who was twice previously convicted in Schoharie County Court: first in 2015 for possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child, and then in 2017 for first-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child, admitted that while on probation for those prior convictions he uploaded images and videos of child pornography to his Dropbox account using a cellphone he was not permitted to have under the terms of his probation.

Senior United States District Judge Thomas J. McAvoy also imposed a 15-year term of supervised release, which will start after Miller is released from prison. As a result of his conviction, Miller will also be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

The case was investigated by the FBI, the Delaware County Sheriff's Office and the Delaware County Probation Office, the release said.