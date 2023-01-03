Stamford police looking for ‘person of interest’ in untimely death of 2-year-old child

The Stamford Police Department is looking for “a person of interest” in an investigation into the untimely death of a 2-year-old.

Police said they are looking to locate Edgar Ismalej-Gomez, 26, of Stamford, as a person of interest in connection to the child’s death. He is also wanted on a violation of probation warrant, police said. The child’s cause of death was not named by police.

Ismalej-Gomez is believed to be in possession of a firearm, police said. Officers warned the public to use caution in interacting with him.

Anyone with information on Ismalej-Gomez, including his location or known associates, is asked to contact Stamford police at 203-977-4417.