Stamford police officer charged with assault in domestic violence incident, placed on leave

A Stamford police officer was arrested on assault charges Thursday stemming from a domestic violence incident over the weekend, according to the Stamford Police Department.

Officer Louis Gonzalez is charged with third-degree assault and second-degree unlawful restraint in connection to a domestic incident on Saturday.

He was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal charges and an internal affairs inquiry, police said.

“The Stamford Police Department takes allegations of domestic violence very seriously and a complete and thorough internal affairs investigation will follow the criminal investigation into this matter,” the department said in a Facebook post Thursday.

Gonzalez has been with the department since April 2021. He is no longer listed in the department’s staff directory on its website.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, police said.