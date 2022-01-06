Stamford Preparing For Friday's Snowstorm

STAMFORD, CT — The city of Stamford is currently preparing for the first substantial snowfall of the season.

According to the National Weather Service, a winter weather advisory will be in effect beginning at midnight tonight and continuing until noon Friday. The forecast is calling for 3-5 inches of snow and hazardous road conditions during the Friday morning commute. The storm is expected to move out by midday.



"I convened an emergency management meeting this morning to ensure preparedness for this snow storm expected to impact Stamford tomorrow," said Mayor Caroline Simmons in a news release Thursday. "Our Operations Department is ready to spread salt and to plow Stamford streets for the duration of the storm. I urge all residents to use caution during this winter weather event and to allow extra time if you must travel."

Garbage and recycling will not be picked up on Friday, and will instead be picked up on Saturday, the city said. Additionally, the transfer station and Katrina Mygatt Recycling Center will be closed on Friday.

Residents are being asked not to put their collection bins out early to allow for plows to move through the streets.The Stamford Government Center lobby will be open as a warming center location. An overnight warming center is open for residents in need at Inspirica located at Woodland Avenue.

COVID-19 vaccination sites at city parks will be closed on Friday. Hours of operation at testing locations may also be impacted. Residents should check the city website for more information and weekend operating hours.

Stamford residents are strongly encouraged to familiarize themselves with the city’s winter weather and snow resources in preparation for the winter storm and sign up for CT Alerts (also known as "Reverse 911") by clicking here. General information about CT Alerts can be found on the state’s website.

Winter weather reminders

Life threatening situations should be reported to 911.

Downed power lines should be reported immediately to Eversource at 1-800-286-2000. Power outages may also be reported there or on their website Eversource.com.

To report operational issues such as downed trees, etc., the Citizens Service Center is open for calls at 203-977-4140 during business hours. For non-emergency weather related issues after business hours, call 203-977-4444.

Alternate Parking Rules

For streets listed below, alternate side parking rules will automatically take effect each time there is snow accumulation greater than two inches. The alternate side parking will take effect regardless of whether a snow emergency has been declared. The purpose of these rules is to facilitate snow removal by providing adequate maneuvering space for snow removal equipment on narrow roadways.

Alternate parking rules are implemented as such:

On even-numbered calendar days (2, 4, 6, 8, 10, etc.): Parking is only allowed on the even-numbered side of the street (addresses that end in an even number). No parking allowed on the odd-numbered side of the street (addresses that end in an odd number).

On odd-numbered calendar days (1, 3, 5, 7, 9, etc.): Parking is only allowed on the odd-numbered side of the street. No parking allowed on the even-numbered side of the street.

Updates on the storm will be posted on the city of Stamford's social media channels.

This article originally appeared on the Stamford Patch