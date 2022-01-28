Stamford Sheds Light On Teen Dating Violence

STAMFORD, CT — On Wednesday, the city of Stamford proclaimed February as Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month.

A panel of high school students, city officials and local lawmakers, along with those involved in domestic violence services around the city, gathered virtually via Zoom to bring attention to an often overlooked population in the conversation about domestic violence.

Selma Fuseni, a student at Stamford High School and a member of the Mayor's Youth Leadership Council, said exposure to violence between parents or caretakers at a very young age can manifest into the same pattern of behavior in teen relationships.

In the United States, an average of 20 people are physically abused by intimate partners every minute, Fuseni said, noting that estimates of the number of children who are exposed to domestic abuse and violence range from 3-10 million.

"Connecticut has its place in this national public health issue," Fuseni added.

Krishma Gewali, a SHS student and also a member of the Mayor's Youth Leadership Council, said according to the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence (CCADV), on average, its member agencies serve 5,000 children per year.

Gewali cited a 2019 survey that showed 26 percent of teens reported experiencing emotional dating violence, 12 percent said they were forced by someone they were dating to perform sex acts against their will, and 8 percent reported experiencing physical dating violence.

"Connecticut's teen dating violence problem is compounded by the fact that the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence and its member agencies do not devote nearly enough resources to work with people my age," Gewali said.

Members of the mayor's youth leadership council lead public awareness activities in school and the community and volunteer with children who experience violence.

Both Fuseni and Gewalli urged the CCADV to fund prevention and intervention programs for teens. They also said they'd push Stamford Public Schools and the state's Department of Education to reimagine teen dating violence education in the classroom.

Olympia Della Flora, Associate Superintendent for School Development in SPS, said the district deploys school counselors and social workers, but more attention could be given to teen dating violence.

"Recently, we've added a level of security onto our internet system. We get alerts now if there are students who express things or search things around harm. A lot of the cases we've had have been related to dating. I think it's been eye-opening for me," Della Flora said.

"The more we can get out in front of it and get education out there and help people speak about their problems, and when they see soemthing say something, I think those are things that are going to help us down the road," Della Flora added.

Bridget Fox, chief of staff for the mayor, sat in for Caroline Simmons on Wednesday because Simmons had just given birth to her third child.

Fox highlighted the services available in the area for people to turn to if they need help, such as the Domestic Violence Crisis Center, Sexual Assault Crisis and Education Center, the faith community and the Youth Services Bureau.

Fox read a proclamation on behalf of Simmons and all city residents, proclaiming February as a month of observance and awareness for teen dating violence.

"I call upon educators, law enforcement officials, parents, nonprofit agencies and high school students to observe the month with programs and activities and with an increased respect for one another," the proclamation from Simmons read.

Executive Director for the Domestic Violence Crisis Center (DVCC), Suzanne Adam, said the COVID-19 pandemic has "had the most significant impact on teen mental health, and issues related to domestic violence have thrived under the isolation of COVID shutdowns."

She said her organization saw a 147 percent increase in the number of services provided in fiscal year 2021. In that year, the DVCC provided education to 5,650 youth in the community.

But in order to make sure services and education are widely available and accessible, Adam said more funding is needed. She called on legislators to help out.

"Healthy and unhealthy relationship patterns are learned. With the right resources, we can educate young people to help them identify the red flag signs, and give them tools to find help," Adam said.

"Everyone deserves a healthy relationship."

This article originally appeared on the Stamford Patch