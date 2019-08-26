Is Stamford Tyres Corporation Limited (SGX:S29) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital?

Today we'll evaluate Stamford Tyres Corporation Limited (SGX:S29) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Stamford Tyres:

0.037 = S$5.8m ÷ (S$249m - S$94m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2019.)

So, Stamford Tyres has an ROCE of 3.7%.

Does Stamford Tyres Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, Stamford Tyres's ROCE appears to be around the 3.6% average of the Retail Distributors industry. Independently of how Stamford Tyres compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~2.3% available in government bonds. It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Stamford Tyres's past growth compares to other companies.

SGX:S29 Past Revenue and Net Income, August 26th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. How cyclical is Stamford Tyres? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Stamford Tyres's ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Stamford Tyres has total liabilities of S$94m and total assets of S$249m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 38% of its total assets. With a medium level of current liabilities boosting the ROCE a little, Stamford Tyres's low ROCE is unappealing.

Our Take On Stamford Tyres's ROCE

This company may not be the most attractive investment prospect.