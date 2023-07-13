Stamford18-year-oldto serve 30 months for robbery, assault on 14-year-old in 2021

Jul. 13—In April, Williams pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit second-degree assault and possession of a pistol without a permit as part of a deal with state prosecutors.

Williams was one of two people charged in the attack and robbery of a 14-year-old in a public seating area of the Stamford mall in July 2021.

Williams and his codefendant, Michael Cuevas, were arrested on charges of first-degree robbery, attempt to commit first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and conspiracy to commit second-degree assault.

Multiple eyewitnesses told police that the 14-year-old was attacked by two young men who punched and kicked him in the head multiple times before robbing him of his cellphone, according to Williams's arrest warrant.

During the assault, a person later identified as Williams dropped a handgun from what appeared to be a fanny pack, the warrant said. The gun was recovered by one of the alleged assaulters, at which point the pair fled the area, police said in the warrant.

The 14-year-old, who police said was "semiconscious" when they arrived, was transported to Stamford Hospital.

Cuevas and Williams — who was 16 at the time — were later arrested in the area of Seaside Avenue and Sylvan Knoll Road, police said at the time.

In September, Cuevas pleaded guilty to attempt to commit first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit second-degree assault under a similar deal with prosecutors,

Cuevas will serve two years in jail and five years of probation.