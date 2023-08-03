Stamfordinvestigatorsraid felon's residence, find illegal gun, pills, police say

Aug. 3—The search warrant stemmed from a multiweek investigation into Harper's alleged drug dealing operation, Conklin said.

During the raid, police found a loaded 9mm handgun that was equipped with an illegal high-capacity magazine, according to Conklin. He said police also recovered 14 oxycodone pills, nearly five-and-a-half ounces of marijuana and $700 in cash.

Harper, who was already on house arrest after posting a $250,000 bond for an arrest in New Haven on home invasion and kidnapping charges, was arrested by police at the scene.

A felon with multiple drug-related convictions, Harper was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of ammunition, possession of a high-capacity magazine, possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, operating a drug factory, possession of more than an ounce-and-a-half of marijuana, possession of more than an ounce-and-a-half of marijuana with intent to sell, violation of conditions of release and violation of a protective order.

After being arrested Wednesday, Harper told police he needed to go to the hospital, according to Conklin.

After his return to police headquarters, Harper allegedly bit a police officer, Conklin said. As a result, police charged Harper with assault on a public safety officer and interfering with police.

Harper was arraigned at the state Superior Court in Stamford Thursday afternoon and is being held in lieu of a $250,000 bond.

