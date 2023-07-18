Stamfordmurdertrial deliberations restart after juror dismissed because she couldn't be impartial

Jul. 18—After dismissing the juror, Blawie said he believed he had "nipped the situation in the bud" and had avoided tainting the jury's opinion towards the defendant.

The jury, however, was required to disregard all prior deliberations in the case and start anew.

"You're starting back at square one," Blawie told the jurors Tuesday afternoon.

Sellers is accused of killing Stephon Walthrust in May 2019. He has been on trial since July 10 in Walthrust's homicide. If convicted, Sellers, a West Haven and Bridgeport resident, faces up to 60 years in prison.

Police testified that Sellers was caught in multiple surveillance videos from the area surrounding Garden Street, where Walthrust was found dead.

The videos also helped police identify a gray or silver Acura TL with a distinctive fin antenna on the roof and a white sticker on the driver's side of the car's windshield as a suspect vehicle in the case, according to testimony. Sellers was later found to own a vehicle fitting that description.

In the footage, investigators followed the car as it got off Interstate 95 at Exit 7 around 10:25 p.m. on March 30, 2019, about 16 minutes before the fatal shooting.

Through a series of traffic cameras, police followed the vehicle until it parked on Pacific Street around 10:34 p.m. and a person got out.

That person is then seen walking down Pacific Street and turning right on Henry Street, where cameras lose sight of him.

That individual is next seen on camera in the moments after the shooting allegedly occurred as he runs from Garden Street back to the car parked on Pacific Street.

In the moments between when Walthrust is seen turning onto Garden Street driving the wrong way and the person identified as Sellers is seen running away, Franzetti testified on Wednesday that no other cars or people were seen entering or leaving the street.

While Sellers's attorney John Gulash concedes that his client was in the area at the time of the homicide, he claims there's no hard evidence linking him to the slaying.

Police were unable to find any DNA evidence linking Sellers to the homicide, according to testimony from a state DNA analyst.

Earlier in the trial, however, witnesses who heard gunshots on that night on March 30 said they saw a man who matched Sellers' description running from the area when they looked out the window.

After a search of Sellers' Bridgeport home and his parents' West Haven home, police said they found clothing that matched that of the man seen on video on the day of the murder and near the site — including a jacket and jogging pants where analysts found traces of lead, according to an expert's testimony last week.

—

Feds have charged 8 CT residents in wake of Jan. 6 Capitol riot

—

New law aims to protect cats, dogs from heat in Connecticut

But, as Gulash pointed out during cross examination, the presence of lead on Sellers' clothes could come from things other than gunshot residue.

In earlier testimony, Franzetti said Walthurst called Sellers more than two dozen times on the day he was slain. Phone records showed that Walthrust had called Sellers 30 times in total on March 30, 2019. In particular, Franzetti said, Walthrust called the 31-year-old Sellers 19 times in the hours leading up to his death.

Additional records also showed that Walthrust called Sellers's girlfriend, whom he lived with in Bridgeport at the time, that day, too.

While Franzetti said the records do not show whether Walthrust and Sellers or Sellers' girlfriend actually spoke on the phone that day, he claims the calls are proof that Sellers and Walthrust were familiar with one another.

Franzetti also testified that cell tower data obtained by investigators placed Sellers in Stamford around the time Walthrust was killed.

The phone records and cell tower data were pulled after his parole and probation officers identified Sellers from video collected from surveillance cameras near where the shooting took place.

Capt. Tom Scanlon, head of Stamford's Bureau of Criminal Investigations, testified Thursday that records obtained by police showed that Sellers' Facebook account searched for local news sites nearly two hours after Walthurst was killed.

In the days after Walthurst's homicide, Sellers' Facebook account searched the terms "Stamford Advocate," "News 12," "DoingItLocal" and "Stamford homicide," Scanlon told the jury.

Scanlon said the Facebook records obtained by police dated back to January 2019, three months before the homicide.

"In that time, how many times did the defendant search for news related to the city of Stamford, prior to March 31, 2019?" Assistant State's Attorney Elizabeth Moran asked Scanlon.

"I don't believe any," Scanlon replied.

In earlier testimony, Walthrust's friends said on the witness stand that the New York resident had driven to Connecticut on March 30, 2019, to collect money that he needed to pay off a debt. The two friends said Walthrust had repeatedly asked both of them to come with him that day because he didn't want to go alone.

Police wrote in Sellers' arrest warrant that during his final call with one of the friends, Walthrust expressed fear about his intended meetup to collect the money.