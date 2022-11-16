Stamitoles could lose dentist license after 2 new complaints by Department of Health

Even as Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles waits for a decision in the appeal of his guilty verdict on battery charges, two more public complaints have been filed with Florida's Department of Health.

The two administrative complaints signed by Florida's Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo on Nov. 7 involve two current criminals cases that stem from allegations of battery, including one felony count Stamitoles is charged with for allegedly battering a patient who is over the age of 65.

Both complaints request that the Florida Board of Dentistry "enter an order" to impose on or more of the following:

permanent revocation or suspension of his license

restriction of practice

imposition of an administrative fine

reprimand

probation

corrective action

refund of fees

remedial education

Dr. Charles Stamitoles arrives in court for a plea hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Stamitoles' next court date is scheduled for Oct. 4, 2022.

One complaint involves the felony case in which Stamitoles allegedly "placed both of his hands on each side of (his patient's) face, while putting his face about six to eight inches in front of her face and told her to look into his eyes" during an appointment on May 31, 2022.

Stamitoles then allegedly kissed her on the forehead.

The second complaint stems from a misdemeanor case of battery in which Stamitoles allegedly grabbed a patient's hand and "pulled it toward his penis," later grabbing her breasts and pushing them together.

Both complaints state that any type of misconduct violates the patient-client relationship and breaks any trust built between the two parties and violates state statutes.

"The dentist-patient relationship is founded on mutual trust," the complaint says. "Sexual misconduct in the practice of dentistry is prohibited."

This comes after Ladapo signed an emergency order on June 23 that prevents Stamitoles from practicing on female patients due to his "deviant behavior."

"Dr. Stamitoles' employees are already aware of his deviant behavior, and this has not hindered him from his inappropriate conduct," the final order noted in June. "Therefore, nothing short of the immediate restriction of Dr. Stamitoles' license to practice as a dentist on female patients will protect the public from the dangers created by Dr. Stamitoles' continued, unrestricted practice of dentistry."

Neither filing discloses when the Board of Dentistry will meet and impose their order on either complaint, or what the order will include.

Stamitoles next court date for his remaining three misdemeanor cases is scheduled for Dec. 13. His next court date for his felony charge is scheduled for Dec. 21.

