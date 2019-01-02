Stampede Capital Ltd. (NSE:STAMPEDE): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio?

If you own shares in Stampede Capital Ltd. (NSE:STAMPEDE) then it’s worth thinking about how it contributes to the volatility of your portfolio, overall. In finance, Beta is a measure of volatility. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The second sort is caused by the natural volatility of markets, overall. For example, certain macroeconomic events will impact (virtually) all stocks on the market.

Some stocks see their prices move in concert with the market. Others tend towards stronger, gentler or unrelated price movements. Beta is a widely used metric to measure a stock’s exposure to market risk (volatility). Before we go on, it’s worth noting that Warren Buffett pointed out in his 2014 letter to shareholders that ‘volatility is far from synonymous with risk.’ Having said that, beta can still be rather useful. The first thing to understand about beta is that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta greater than one is more sensitive to broader market movements than a stock with a beta of less than one.

What does STAMPEDE’s beta value mean to investors?

Zooming in on Stampede Capital, we see it has a five year beta of 1.97. This is above 1, so historically its share price has been influenced by the broader volatility of the stock market the market. If the past is any guide, we would expect that Stampede Capital shares will rise quicker than the markets in times of optimism, but fall faster in times of pessimism. Many would argue that beta is useful in position sizing, but fundamental metrics such as revenue and earnings are more important overall. You can see Stampede Capital’s revenue and earnings in the image below.

NSEI:STAMPEDE Income Statement Export January 2nd 19 More

Could STAMPEDE’s size cause it to be more volatile?

Stampede Capital is a noticeably small company, with a market capitalisation of ₹243m. Most companies this size are not always actively traded. Relatively few investors can influence the price of a smaller company, compared to a large company. This could explain the high beta value, in this case.

What this means for you:

Beta only tells us that the Stampede Capital share price is sensitive to broader market movements. This could indicate that it is a high growth company, or is heavily influenced by sentiment because it is speculative. Alternatively, it could have operating leverage in its business model. Ultimately, beta is an interesting metric, but there’s plenty more to learn. In order to fully understand whether STAMPEDE is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Stampede Capital’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

