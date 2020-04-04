How Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility

If you own shares in Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI) then it's worth thinking about how it contributes to the volatility of your portfolio, overall. In finance, Beta is a measure of volatility. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The second sort is caused by the natural volatility of markets, overall. For example, certain macroeconomic events will impact (virtually) all stocks on the market.

Some stocks mimic the volatility of the market quite closely, while others demonstrate muted, exagerrated or uncorrelated price movements. Beta is a widely used metric to measure a stock's exposure to market risk (volatility). Before we go on, it's worth noting that Warren Buffett pointed out in his 2014 letter to shareholders that 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' Having said that, beta can still be rather useful. The first thing to understand about beta is that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta below one is either less volatile than the market, or more volatile but not corellated with the overall market. In comparison a stock with a beta of over one tends to be move in a similar direction to the market in the long term, but with greater changes in price.

What does SDI's beta value mean to investors?

Given that it has a beta of 1.43, we can surmise that the Stampede Drilling share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). If this beta value holds true in the future, Stampede Drilling shares are likely to rise more than the market when the market is going up, but fall faster when the market is going down. Beta is worth considering, but it's also important to consider whether Stampede Drilling is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

Could SDI's size cause it to be more volatile?

Stampede Drilling is a rather small company. It has a market capitalisation of CA$11m, which means it is probably under the radar of most investors. Relatively few investors can influence the price of a smaller company, compared to a large company. This could explain the high beta value, in this case.

What this means for you:

Beta only tells us that the Stampede Drilling share price is sensitive to broader market movements. This could indicate that it is a high growth company, or is heavily influenced by sentiment because it is speculative. Alternatively, it could have operating leverage in its business model. Ultimately, beta is an interesting metric, but there's plenty more to learn. In order to fully understand whether SDI is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Stampede Drilling’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

