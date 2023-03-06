Stampede at GloRilla concert leaves 1 dead, others ‘fighting for their lives,’ cops say

A stampede at a concert in upstate New York left one person dead and nine injured, police said.

Following a performance by American rapper GloRilla on March 5 in Rochester, concertgoers began heading for the exits, according to a Rochester Police Department news release.

Then, for unknown reasons, the crowd panicked and charged toward the exits, police said.

There were reports of gunshots, but police have not been able to confirm those accounts.

After the venue cleared out, police entered and discovered “three females with significant injuries.”

Life-saving measures were performed and they were transported to a hospital, police said.

“Sadly, one of the victims passed away and the other two are currently in critical condition, fighting for their lives,” police said.

Later in the evening, seven others who had been at the concert checked in to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, police said. They had likely been trampled, preliminary reports suggest.

Some of the potential causes of the trampling are crowd size, pepper spray and shots fired, police said.

“Investigators from Patrol Section Investigations are currently assigned to investigate this incident to not only determine what happened, but to bring accountability to those who are culpable for last night’s tragedy,” police said.

I’m just now hearing about what happened wtf praying everybody is ok /p>— GloRilla (@GloTheofficial) March 6, 2023

“I’m just now hearing about what happened ... praying everybody is ok,” GloRilla, a 23-year-old rapper from Tennessee, tweeted on March 6.

There have been multiple deaths caused by surging crowds at concerts in recent years.

Ten people died during a stampede at a Travis Scott concert in November 2021 in Houston, according to Reuters.

One woman died and two others were in critical condition after an Asake concert in December 2022 in London, according to The New York Times.

