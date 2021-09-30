These stamps transform concrete into wood and stone
Decorative Concrete of Virginia specializes in stamping concrete to create different textures and patterns. Owner Tim Seay takes us through the process of how his team makes a wood- and flagstone-pattern patio and porch using stamp mats. The process includes pouring out the concrete, stamping the surface and sides, and applying a clear sealer on all the concrete. For more, visit: https://youtube.com/timdcva https://instagram.com/timdcva https://www.decorativeconcreteofvirginia.com/