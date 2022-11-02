Stan Lee: Marvel Comics pioneer's manager cleared of theft charges

Lee and Morgan attended the premiere for Avengers: Infinity War in April 2018

A Los Angeles judge has cleared the former business manager of late Marvel Comics mastermind Stan Lee of grand theft charges.

Superior Court Judge George Lomeli dismissed three felony counts against Keya Morgan after a jury had voted 11-1 in favour of his acquittal.

Prosecutors alleged Mr Morgan stole $222,480 by selling Lee memorabilia in the months before he died in 2018.

Additional charges including elder abuse were dropped before the trial.

"My client's exoneration today came after four years of baseless accusations by the LA District Attorney," defence lawyer Alex Kessel said in a statement to the Reuters news agency.

I was just found NOT guilty on all counts of elder abuse with my partner Stan Lee after a one month trial & 4 years of false accusations against me. Thank you to all my friends, family and followers for your support. I love you guys. The true story will come out soon. — Keya Morgan (@KeyaMorgan) November 1, 2022

Lee helped dream up The Fantastic Four for Marvel Comics in 1961 and went on to co-create titles including Spider-Man and The Incredible Hulk.

He died in November 2018, but his final few months were marred by conflicting claims over who was running his affairs.