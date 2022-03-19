Stan March Is The Vice President of Corporate Development & Communications of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) And They Just Picked Up 45% More Shares

Potential Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) shareholders may wish to note that the Vice President of Corporate Development & Communications, Stan March, recently bought US$169k worth of stock, paying US$3.37 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 45%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Workhorse Group

In fact, the recent purchase by Stan March was the biggest purchase of Workhorse Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$4.38. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Workhorse Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Workhorse Group insiders own about US$46m worth of shares. That equates to 6.9% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Workhorse Group Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Workhorse Group insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Workhorse Group (1 is potentially serious!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

