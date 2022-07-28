StanChart-Backed Crypto Trading Firm Zodia Markets Goes Live in UK

Ian Allison
·1 min read

Zodia Markets, a cryptocurrency exchange and brokerage focused on institutions, has gone live with the backing of a banking giant Standard Chartered (STAN).

  • U.K.-based Zodia Markets is a sister company of Zodia Custody, the digital assets safekeeping platform, and both firms share the same backers in SC Ventures, the venture arm of Standard Chartered, and Northern Trust (NTRS).

  • Zodia Markets is also working closely with Hong Kong based BC Technology Group, the owner of crypto trader OSL, the companies said on Thursday.

  • The firm, which has been granted Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) approval, has gone live with spot trading of bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH), Zodia Markets CEO Usman Ahmad said.

  • “What most large financial institutions have done for now is entered crypto via the custody space, as has Standard Chartered with Zodia Custody,” said Ahmad in an interview. “We looked around and saw a gap in the market when it comes to a crypto trading firm with the backing of a bank.”

  • Major banks have been exploring crypto custody with a number of deals announced in recent months. The closest rival to Zodia Markets is probably Singapore’s DBS Bank which launched a digital assets trading arm back in early 2021.

  • Crypto trading is quite well served in the Far East and also the U.S. which also informed Zodia Markets geographical focus, Ahmad said.

  • “We want to focus on the U.K., Europe, Middle East and Africa as a starting point,” he said. “We looked across this time zone, and this jurisdiction feels, relatively speaking, underserved.”

Recommended Stories

  • Hershey raises profit, sales growth forecasts on higher prices, demand

    Packaged food makers including Hershey, Kraft Heinz and Campbell Soup Co have been steadily raising prices over the past year to combat inflationary pressures and supply chain costs, aggravated by the Russia-Ukraine crisis. The company said higher pricing boosted its quarterly net sales growth by 9.5 percentage points to 19.3% from a year earlier, while volumes rose by 4.6 percentage points. Hershey expects some consumer pushback over higher prices in the second half of the year as consumers tighten their belts with inflation running at decades-high levels.

  • Berkshire Hathaway unit settles U.S. mortgage redlining charges

    (Reuters) -A Pennsylvania mortgage company owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc has reached a $24.4 million settlement to resolve U.S. government charges that it intentionally discriminated against Black and Hispanic families in the Philadelphia area. The Department of Justice and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Trident Mortgage Co from 2015 to 2019 deliberately avoided writing mortgages and discouraged people from applying for mortgages in majority-minority neighborhoods, known as redlining. Wednesday's settlement, including a $4 million civil fine, is part of an initiative announced last October by Attorney General Merrick Garland to combat discriminatory lending.

  • Meta, Ford, Spirit and More Thursday Morning Stock Movers

    FEATURE Stock futures were trading lower Thursday after equities rallied following the Federal Reserve’s move to lift interest rates by another 0.75 a percentage point to fight red-hot inflation. S&P 500 futures down 0.

  • Dow Jones Surges; Powell Makes This Pledge Amid Big Fed Rate Hike; Google Earnings Boost These Stocks

    The Dow Jones gained after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell issued a pledge on rate hikes. Microsoft and Google earnings impressed.

  • Northrop Grumman Q2 sales, EPS, fall short of Wall Street's estimates amid macro headwinds

    Northrop Grumman's second-quarter sales fell to $8.8 billion, down from $9.2 billion in the same period last year. The defense contractor posted net income of $946 million, or $6.06 a share for the second quarter, down from $1 billion, or $6.42 a share in the year-ago quarter. The second quarter results reflected a $51 million, or 33 cent per diluted share, reduction for negative returns on marketable securities related to non-qualified benefit plans and other non-operating assets. The FactSet c

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Historically Cheap and Begging to Be Bought

    Stock-split euphoria has taken hold of Wall Street, with a select few stock-split stocks standing out as incredible bargains.

  • J.P. Morgan Thinks These 2 Tech Stocks Could More Than Double From Here

    Warnings of a recession have been prevalent for a while now, and while J.P. Morgan’s global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic thinks one could well be on the way, he believes the market is already reflecting that possibility. “While recession odds are increasing,” Kolanovic said, “a mild recession appears already priced in based on the YTD underperformance of Cyclical vs. Defensive equity sectors, the depth of negative earnings revisions that already matches past recession moves, and the shift

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    After 2022’s calamitous first half, despite the recent choppiness, July is shaping up to be the best month of the year so far. In fact, according to Lori Calvasina, Head of U.S. Equity Strategy at investment firm RBC, there’s a real possibility it’s generally up from here, or at least, the bottom could be very near. “If the US economy is headed for the economic scenario that’s currently embedded in consensus forecasts, or a relatively short and shallow recession that begins in 2H22 and wraps up

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    It might finally be time for Cathie Wood's investing style to shine again. The CEO and co-founder of Ark Invest has been bouncing back lately. Her largest exchange-traded fund (ETF) is up 24% since bottoming out two months ago, and some of her smaller funds are faring even better.

  • The Federal Reserve just moved to make your credit cards, mortgages, and car loans more expensive in hopes you'll spend less and help cool inflation

    The US central bank raised its interest rate 0.75 percentage points Wednesday, aiming to discourage American spending and ease inflation.

  • The Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting Started

    (Bloomberg) -- George Boubouras was at his home in east Melbourne, taking in a cricket match, when his phone suddenly blew up.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefFed Watchers Say Markets Got It All Wrong on Powell ‘Pivot’Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupIt was late on

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 93% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    It has recently found new revenue streams and the company is profitable again. As a result, its stock is winning the endorsement of Wall Street and there could be plenty of upside ahead for investors who join the action now.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks platfor

  • Fed Watchers Say Markets Got It All Wrong on Powell ‘Pivot’

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is raising interest rates at the steepest pace in a generation and he said Wednesday that another big increase is possible. Yet investors sent stocks surging on his comments that the hikes will eventually slow.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wa

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry sounds the earnings alarm - after predicting inflation and overstocking will squeeze profits and choke growth

    Burry, who has warned even the best growth stocks could plunge by 90%, said this might be the last set of positive company earnings for a while.

  • Semiconductor stocks have been hit hard, but many are poised for rapid growth. Here are 15 expected to shine through 2024

    DEEP DIVE In December, we listed analysts’ favorite semiconductor stocks for 2022. That hasn’t turned out well. But after chipmakers’ stocks have been hammered, the group is now trading at “normal-level valuations,” according to Matt Peron, director of research at Janus Henderson Investors.

  • 4 Energy Stocks to Buy Before They Report Earnings This Week

    All signs point to continued strength in oil and gas stocks, four of which look good for snapping up before the companies report quarterly earnings.

  • Boeing Reported Another Big Loss. 737 MAX Concerns Are Hitting the Stock.

    FEATURE Boeing’s quarterly earnings were messy, again. And on the company’s earnings conference call, more bad news related to the 737 MAX caused the stock to pare all its gains after a strong start to Wednesday’s session.

  • If You'd Invested $3,000 in Apple in 2007, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) went public in 1980 at $22 per share. Let's turn the clock forward to 2007, 10 years after Steve Jobs returned to the company as its CEO. If you had invested $3,000 in Apple on Jan. 9, 2007 -- the day Jobs announced the iPhone -- your investment would be worth over $139,000 today.

  • Receiving a Dividend as Cash Is Overrated -- Do This Instead

    There are two primary ways to make money from a stock: an increase in the stock price and dividend payouts. If you're invested in a dividend-paying stock or fund, you can either receive your dividend in cash or enroll in your broker's dividend reinvestment program (DRIP) if it offers one. A DRIP takes any dividends paid out and automatically reinvests them in the stock or fund that paid them.