StanChart raises goals, to start buyback as full year profit doubles

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Standard Chartered is displayed at its main branch in Hong Kong
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anshuman Daga and Lawrence White
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Bill Winters
    CEO of Standard Chartered

By Anshuman Daga and Lawrence White

SINGAPORE/LONDON (Reuters) -Standard Chartered raised its core profitability goals and promised shareholders extra payouts on Thursday, despite full year profit undershooting expectations, as it banks on inflation-battling rate hikes worldwide to boost lending.

"Confidence in our overall asset quality and earnings trajectory allows us to return significant capital to shareholders," Chief Executive Bill Winters said in a statement.

Winters, who repaired StanChart's balance sheet and slashed thousands of jobs after he became CEO in 2015, has more recently come under pressure to boost growth and lift the bank's flagging share price. The London-listed stock is around 45% below the level when Winters took charge.

StanChart's statutory pre-tax profit doubled to $3.3 billion in calendar 2021 from $1.6 billion in 2020, but missed the $3.8 billion average estimate of 16 analysts, as compiled by the lender.

The update from the emerging-markets focused lender, the first major British bank to report annual results, gave an early indication of how rising central bank interest rates will help lenders even as they battle to improve underlying performance.

The London-headquartered bank expects revenue to grow by an extra 3% per year as it benefits from rising interest rates as policymakers look to turn off years of cheap funding to fight inflationary pressures.

StanChart, which earns most of its revenue in Asia, announced a $750 million share buyback, starting imminently, and a 12 cents per share dividend for 2021, up a third on 2020.

The bank, which bases its business on capturing trade flows between its key markets of Asia, Africa and the Middle East, reported credit impairment charges of $263 million, versus $2.3 billion a year earlier.

It said it will cut some $500 million in expenses from its consumer banking division as part of the bank's broader $1.3 billion cost-cutting drive aimed at improving overall returns.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga in Singapore and Lawrence White in London; Editing by Carmel Crimmins, Sam Holmes and Jane Wardell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese developer Shimao slips on loan payment delay plans, asset freeze reports

    Shares of cash-strapped Chinese property developer Shimao Group eased on Thursday, after it sought to extend payments of a $947 million trust loan and reports said that a court had frozen sale of 178 apartments financed by the loan. Shimao proposed to creditors on Wednesday it would repay the onshore trust loan in states in the next three years, of which 1.3 billion yuan ($205.36 million) would become due on Thursday, sources told Reuters. This compared to a 1.1% loss in the Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index.

  • Josh McDaniels thanks Patriots, fans with full-page Boston Globe ad

    Former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels delivered quite the tribute to his former employer in Wednesday's Boston Globe.

  • Oil Drops as Traders Weigh Iran Nuclear Talks, Ukraine Tensions

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined during a volatile session as traders weighed the possibility an Iranian nuclear deal may be imminent, while tracking tensions over Ukraine that swung financial assets from gold to equities.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Hong Kong to Mass Test Whole C

  • PayPal and Venmo to Begin Charging a Flat Fee for Crypto Trades Under $200

    The payments providers will start charging a flat fee for cryptocurrency trades under $200, instead of a percentage. The new pricing begins March 21.

  • Futures, Stocks Fall as Bonds Jump on Ukraine Risk: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures fell Thursday, Treasuries jumped and the dollar rallied in a bout of risk aversion amid geopolitical tension over Ukraine. Crude oil pared losses.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Hong Kong to Mass Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpS&P

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in the these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedg

  • QuantumScape Stock Is Down After Reporting Earnings. It’s Hard to Say Why.

    QuantumScape reported fourth-quarter results Wednesday evening. The pre-sales company said it met all of its 2021 goals.

  • 2 Monster Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022 (and Beyond)

    These businesses will cut you a check each quarter, but both stocks could be big winners in the long run.

  • 3 Vanguard Funds Rated 5 Stars by Morningstar

    Discover the best Vanguard funds via the Morningstar rating system. Learn more about three funds that have five-star ratings from Morningstar here.

  • Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Costco Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

    Holding on to popular or trending stocks for the long-term can make your portfolio a winner.

  • Burger King pulls Whopper off discount menu; parent RBI to hike prices

    (Reuters) -Burger King parent Restaurant Brands International Inc said on Tuesday that it stripped its most famous sandwich, the Whopper, from discount menus and will raise menu prices again this year as to offset higher costs. U.S.-listed shares of the company rose more than 3% after it topped results estimates for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, led by soaring online sales and better-than-expected same-store sales growth at Burger King in the United States and Tim Hortons in Canada. The record inflation levels and staffing disruptions due to the omicron variant dulled profits at McDonald's Corp and coffeehouse chain Starbucks Corp.

  • The ARK ETF Selloff Looks a Lot Like the Dot-Com Bust. History Says It Gets Worse.

    Lessons from the dot-com bubble and bust of two decades ago may provide a blueprint for where highflying tech names go next.

  • ISS urges Apple shareholders to vote against CEO Cook's bonus

    Apple will hold its annual shareholder meeting in the first week of March. "There are significant concerns regarding the design and magnitude of the equity award made to CEO Cook in FY21... Half of the award lacks performance criteria," ISS said in a letter on Wednesday.

  • Elon Musk said Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger once told an entire table at lunch 'all the ways Tesla would fail'

    Tesla is currently the world's most valuable carmaker with a market capitalization of $954.3 billion.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth

    Each business has strong competitive advantages that make it an appealing investment at its current price.

  • Nvidia’s Crypto Mining Chip Sales Continue to Fall Sharply

    The chipmaker’s fiscal fourth quarter revenue from its Cryptocurrency Mining Processors (CMP) tumbled 77% from the previous quarter.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    It's hard to buy disruptors when the market itself is being upended. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has proven mortal after recording monster gains in 2020, but the widely followed stock picker isn't shifting gears. Ark Invest's CEO and top stock picker added to her positions in Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) on Monday.

  • The recession alarm is ringing on Wall Street, as the bond market spooks investors

    The US government bond market has put investors on "recession watch", according to billionaire fund manager Jeffrey Gundlach.

  • 3 Fidelity Mutual Funds to Buy for Stellar Returns

    Below we share with you three top-ranked Fidelity mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy).