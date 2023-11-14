'Stand your butt up': Senator and former martial arts fighter gets into testy exchange with union boss

WASHINGTON - Oklahoma Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin, a former mixed martial arts fighter, got into a verbal brawl with the president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Sean O'Brien during a Senate hearing about corporate greed.

It fell to Sen. Bernie Sanders, the chairman of the committee that was holding the hearing, to intervene.

The tensions began as Mullin read aloud a tweet from O’Brien’s from June that calls him a “clown” and a “fraud” and says he “pretends like he’s self-made.”

“In reality, just a clown & fraud. Always has been, always will be. Quit the tough guy act in these senate hearings. You know where to find me. Anyplace, Anytime cowboy,” the rest of the tweet reads.

“Sir, this is a time, this is a place. You want to run your mouth, we can be two consenting adults, we can finish it here,” Mullin said.

“OK, that’s fine. Perfect,” O’Brien fired back.

“You want to do it now?” Mullin asked. “Stand your butt up then.”

The alteraction continued until Mullins stood up from his chair and Sanders shouted, “Hold it. No, no, no, sit down. Sit down! You’re a United State senator, sit down,” breaking up the feisty exchange.

While the exchange between the two continued, Sanders added “Excuse me, hold it. Sen. Mullin, I have the mic. If you have questions on any economic issues, anything that was said, go for it. We’re not here to talk about physical abuse.”

The hearing was about how unions are improving the lives of working families.

