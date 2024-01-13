'We stand here as free people': Monument unveiling honors the enslaved in county's past

Rutherford County honored the enslaved Saturday by unveiling a monument on the Civil-War era County Courthouse grounds in downtown Murfreesboro.

The new 3-feet tall monument proposed by the African American Heritage Society of Rutherford County sits on the northeast side of the Courthouse grounds near a statue of a Confederate soldier that stands high above the city's Public Square.

A racially diverse group of about 150 people attended the ceremony, including Henry Knox of Murfreesboro. He appreciated that a previously absent African American history was now being told on the grounds near the County Courthouse steps where auctions of the enslaved had previously been held.

"It's a thrill just to know we can acknowledge what happened in slavery time," Knox said.

Members of The African American Heritage Society of Rutherford County reveal a Historical marker remembering the enslaved for the first time on Saturday, Jan.13, 2024, at the Historic Rutherford County Courthouse. The monument was built to remember the African-American men, women and children who were sold as slaves at the Market-House on the Public Square and on the steps of the Historic Courthouse, in Rutherford County. Jason R. McGowan was the master of ceremony during the event.

The monument sits on the same northeast side of the County Courthouse grounds where a statue of a Confederate soldier stands above the city's Public Square.

The new monument is also near the east side of the County Courthouse entrance where an exterior wall marker erected in July 13, 1912, by the Daughters of the Confederacy honors Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest "for the services rendered the citizens of Murfreesboro on July 13, 1862."

The Confederate statue and marker now share public property space with a monument offering the following message:

“In remembrance of the African American men, women and children who were auctioned as slaves at the Market House and on the Rutherford County Courthouse steps on the Square in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The African American Heritage Society of Rutherford County is committed to lighting the pathway of our ancestors and sharing our rich heritage and history for future generations.”

Enslaved great grandparents 'were brought here'

The outdoor unveiling included prayer by Chaplain Ernest Newsome. The chaplain mentioned the unveiling was taking place two days before the nation will be celebrating the birth of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and how the civil rights leader advocated that we work for better days for all.

New monument master of ceremony Jason McGowan told the audience that auctions of the enslaved had taken place on the Courthouse steps.

"These were humans," McGowan said, and they were part of families and had dreams.

What buyers and sellers at the auctions "stole was freedom," McGowan said.

Angela Bingham sings “Amazing Grace” during the dedication ceremony for a Historical Marker, on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at the Historic Rutherford County Courthouse to remember African-American men, women and children who were sold as slaves at the Courthouse steps.

'We can have equality for all people'

The ceremony moved indoors, taking place within the historic County Courthouse's main first-floor hallways. The audience listened to Angela Bingham sing, "Amazing Grace," a hymn written by John Newton, a former captain of slave ship who became an abolitionist.

Bingham mentioned a goal that "we can have equality for all people."

The monument unveiling ceremony included a speech by Mary Watkins, president of the African American Heritage Society of Rutherford County. She described the importance of the new monument teaching younger generations about "whose shoulders they're standing on," such as her great grandparents being among the enslaved.

"They were brought here," Watkins said.

Born in the 1940s, Watkins told the audience how she recalled growing up when the County Courthouse grounds included signs for "Colored Only" to explain the exterior stairs that led to the basement bathrooms.

The long efforts to end segregation meant changing "hearts of humans," Watkins said.

"It's a blessing," Watkins said. "We have a long way to go."

County mayor provides statement about monument

Watkins praised those involved in the research for the new monument, including Rutherford County Archivist John Lodl; Tennessee State Historian Carroll Van West, who's director of the Center for Historic Preservation at Middle Tennessee State University; Jim Lewis, the visitors services and cultural resources manager at the Stones River National Battlefield in Murfreesboro; and the late Dr. George Smith, a historic preservationist who "had the vision."

She also commended County Mayor Joe Carr for his support for the new monument. He had been scheduled to speak but was absent while meeting with emergency officials to prepare for the expected severe weather coming soon.

The mayor provided the following statement after the ceremony:

"Today was a very important day in the history of Rutherford County. We dedicated a historical marker in remembrance of the location where African Americans slaves were bought and sold on the Rutherford County Public Square. The monument provides balance to our history with the rest of the markers that are there. I am so very proud of our community, especially the African American Society of Rutherford County, in particular Mary Watkins, for bringing this bit of history to our attention so that all of Rutherford County's citizens can embrace her history. I regret that I was unable to attend, and I want to extend my deepest apologies to the community for my absence. My regrettable absence is no way a reflection of my commitment to providing a vision for all the citizens of Rutherford County, which begins with a respect and understanding of our history."

Three other scheduled speakers were absent. West, the state historian, Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland and state Rep. Tim Rudd, R-Murfreesboro.

McFarland said he was coaching basketball for his fifth-grade child's team. Rudd said he had a business conflict in Franklin and was unable to get back on time for the 10 a.m. event in Murfreesboro.

A Historical Marker remembering the enslaved was unveiled on Saturday, Jan.13, 2024, at the Historic Rutherford County Courthouse. The monument was placed to remember the African-American men, women and children who were sold as slaves at the Market-House on the steps of the Historic Courthouse, in Rutherford County.

'But by the grace of God, we stand here as free people'

Rutherford County Historian Greg Tucker and state Rep. Mike Sparks, R-Smyrna, were able to speak.

Tucker described the new monument and location on the grounds of the historic County Courthouse as being the "most appropriate."

Sparks presented a framed state proclamation to recognize the African American Heritage Society of Rutherford County.

The ceremony concluded with a prayer by County Commissioner Romel McMurry, the chaplain for the governing body that also voted in support of the new monument.

Prior to praying, McMurry asked the audience to have a moment of silence to listen to the ticking of the historic County Courthouse clock that "reminds me of the shackles" worn by the enslaved.

"We stand here on these grounds where hundreds, if not thousands of slaves were sold many years ago," McMurry said in part of his prayer. "But by the grace of God, we stand here as free people."

