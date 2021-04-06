Stand your ground defendant given chance to make bail

Apr. 6—An admitted Manchester marijuana dealer — a man who claimed the state's stand-your-ground doctrine gave him the right to shoot and kill a home invader last summer — has won his bid to be released on bail.

Isaiah Rivera-Perez, 24, will still have to go to trial on charges of second-degree murder in the death of Jaden Connor, 17.

But Rivera-Perez can be released from jail once anyone posts $10,000 in cash bail and he is fitted with a GPS tracking device, Superior Court Judge Will Delker ordered Tuesday.

Murder suspects hardly ever win pretrial release in New Hampshire, in part because state law says that anyone facing life in prison should be held without bail if a conviction is evident.

But Delker noted that Rivera-Perez plans to claim self defense in the murder trial. And in a 16-page order issued last week, the judge said Rivera-Perez was reasonable to believe that murder victim Connor and three other home invaders were still a threat, even though they were running down the street and away from his house.

"The defendant's assailants were armed, did not drop their weapons and remained wholly capable of turning around and shooting the defendant as they ran," Delker wrote.

Connor and three others had invaded Rivera-Perez' Central Street home, pistol whipped him in front of his family and stole his weed, court records have said.

Rivera-Perez fired at them twice: once when he was at his front door and the invaders were approximately 3 feet away and on his property, and once as they ran away down Central Street.

Recent filings bolster Rivera-Perez' claims for self defense. They said the fleeing invaders returned two shots toward Rivera-Perez. And one, huddling over Connor's body, pointed a gun at him.

Rivera-Perez told police: "It doesn't matter if they're running away from me. They're still armed. They still have weapons. They still have weapons that are loaded. They're not just little play toys."

Story continues

Delker also noted the four are gang members.

Once released, Rivera-Perez must stay home from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Delker also ordered the address of his residence sealed and unavailable to the public. He must also refrain from any use of drugs or alcohol.

His trial is scheduled for January.

When he was arrested about a month after the shooting, Rivera-Perez twice cited the state's stand-your-ground law.

In 2011, a Republican-majority Legislature overrode a veto by then-Democratic Gov. John Lynch and enacted stand-your-ground legislation. Under existing law, one is not required to retreat before using deadly force if one is in his home, its surroundings or anywhere else he has a right to be.

mhayward@unionleader.com