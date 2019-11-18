'I stand for the truth': the man sentenced to 47 years for crimes he didn't commit

Ruben and Maria Martinez are having a honeymoon this week – 12 years after their wedding day.

Ruben was arrested in 2007, just five months after they tied the knot, accused of a string of armed robberies in Los Angeles he did not commit. He was sentenced to 47 years in prison in 2008, and for more than a decade Ruben and his wife fought to prove his innocence, with appeals that repeatedly failed.

On Tuesday, however, the couple’s prayers were answered. The LA district attorney’s office agreed that Ruben was wrongfully convicted, a judge formally deemed him innocent, and for the first time in more than 4,500 days, Ruben walked free.

“This is a divine miracle,” Ruben, now 49, told the Guardian on Thursday, as he sat inside the food pantry in El Monte, just outside of LA, where Maria works. “All of this time crying in my cell, it’s like I was in a dark tunnel … and finally God has brought the light to the darkness.”

Ruben and Maria, 59, were giggly and joyful as they discussed his freedom, saying they felt like newlyweds spending their first week together. While exonerations are exceptionally rare, the couple said they never wavered in their belief that this day would come.

They had faith to keep them hopeful – as well as a binder of evidence.

A marriage shattered by arrest: ‘They just stereotyped him’

The two grew up in LA county and met in 2003 at the Victory Outreach church in East LA. They were friends for years and got married on 9 December 2006; Maria carries around a framed photo of them lighting a candle on their wedding day.

At the time, Ruben was making ends meet as a day laborer, and on the morning of 1 June 2007, he woke up at 4.30am looking for a gig, leaving the house with only $5 in his wallet. He completed a job moving some furniture and was walking down the street to a liquor store near his home in Boyle Heights when Los Angeles police department officers approached – and arrested him.

“I thought something bad had happened to my family,” he said. “I sat in the back of that cop car thinking, what could it be?”

The officers took him to a station for questioning, and a detective asked him if he knew why he was arrested. When he said no, the detective asked him to try on a painter’s mask, which Ruben refused to do. Police then asked him if he had tattoos, and when he said he did not, they made him take his shirt off to prove it, he said.

“‘Who do you hang around with?’” police continued, according to Ruben. He said it became clear that officers were trying to establish some sort of gang affiliation based on his neighborhood.

“They just stereotyped him as a Boyle Heights, East LA Mexican gangbanger,” said Maria.

Eventually police told him he was being charged with “second-degree robbery while personally armed with a firearm”.

He told the officers he knew nothing about any robberies, and the questioning quickly ended.

Maria came home to find police had put up yellow tape and turned her home into a crime scene, executing a search warrant for robbery.

“The house was in shambles,” she said.

Ruben, who was jailed while awaiting trial, later learned he was being charged with nine felony counts stemming from five robberies between December 2005 and May 2007 at the same Boyle Heights auto body shop – a business he had never patronized. He matched some parts of the victim’s description of the suspect, though the suspect was a bit taller and had been wearing a mask for most of the robberies.

The simplest way forward for Ruben was to plead guilty. Prosecutors offered him a plea deal that would give him a two-year sentence, and his lawyer urged him to sign.

Ruben never even considered it: “Everybody was telling me to take it … but it wouldn’t be right on my behalf, saying I was a thief. That would be a lie. I don’t believe in lying. If a man’s going to stand, let him stand for the truth.”

Maria knew the risks of rejected a deal, but said she always supported her husband’s decision: “He didn’t do it.”

Prosecution with ‘no evidence’

After learning the specific robbery dates in court, Maria went through all of Ruben’s pay stubs and found paperwork showing he was working during two of the alleged incidents – on a job at CBS Studios and another at a metal processing facility. The temporary agencies that employed Ruben gave Maria time sheets and a list of people he carpooled with on those days. She gave those to his lawyer, but the attorney did not use the documents during the trial and did not call his alibis from the carpool as witnesses.