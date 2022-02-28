'We have to stand up:' US govs impose sanctions on Russia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Glenn Youngkin
    American businessman and politician
  • Tom Wolf
    American politician

Some U.S. governors are taking matters into their own hands and imposing their own economic sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Sunday asked the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to remove Russian-sourced products from stores in the commonwealth. He said the board has already identified Russian-sourced products currently being sold at Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores and urged for sales to cease as quickly as possible, WPXI-TV reported.

The board later responded that all Russian-made products will be removed from the stores' shelves as a show of solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine.

According to KDVR-TV, Gov. Jared Polis of Colorado on Thursday directed his state’s Office of Information Technology and the Department of Personnel and Administration to look through current state contracts to see if there are any Russian state-owned companies currently doing business with Colorado. Any found will be terminated.

On Saturday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin, of Virginia, ordered the Department of General Services to review all contracts to determine whether any state tax dollars were being spent on goods and services from primarily Russian companies, WRIC-TV reported.

Youngkin requested that the Norfolk Sister City Association, a non-profit citizen diplomacy organization, immediately end its relationship with Kaliningrad, Russia.

The Virginia Retirement System Board of Trustees and university endowment funds were also called to divest any and all holdings of the Russian ruble and any and all securities of Russian companies.

“I think we have to stand up and take every ounce of economic sanctions we haven’t used, and we need the international community to come up with this and it’s a big moment for the international community to stand up and say we won’t allow this,” said Youngkin at an event earlier this week in Hampton.

KXAN-TV reported that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asked members of the Texas Restaurant Association, Texas Package Stores Association and Texas retailers to “voluntarily remove all Russian products from their shelves.”

Elsewhere around the country, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine directed the state’s Commerce Department to cease the purchase and sale of Russian Standard, the only Russian vodka sold in Ohio (under the brand names Green Mark and Russian Standard). New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu signed an executive order requiring state liquor outlets to remove Russian-made and branded alcohol, as did Utah Gov. Spencer Cox.

Recommended Stories

  • Colwell: St. Joe County Republicans find success, unintended consequences, in gerrymander

    A politically beautiful gerrymander can’t always guarantee total success or prevent unintended consequences.

  • Canada’s Largest Pension Bought Tesla Stock. It Sold GM, Nvidia, and GE Shares.

    Canada Pension Plan Investment Board quadrupled its stake in electric-vehicle giant Tesla, slashed stakes in GM and Nvidia, and trimmed its GE stake.

  • 'This is our land': Zelensky stands firm in Kyiv

    In a video posted on social media early Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky refutes claims that he has evacuated the Ukrainian capital and ordered the military to stand down. "There has been a lot of fake information online," Zelensky says. "Listen, I am here. We will not lay down our weapons. We will defend our state."

  • Top Ukrainian official asks Tim Cook to block use of Apple products in Russia

    Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov asked Apple CEO Tim Cook to help "protect Ukraine" in a letter.

  • Insiders are Buying PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) After the Decline - Fundamentals May Reveal Why

    With its stock down 41% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL). But recent developments indicate that insiders have started buying up company stock, which is something they do if they feel that the company is undervalued. We are going to look at insider activity and the possible fundamentals underlying this behavior.

  • Ukraine forces stop Russia taking key airfield near Kyiv 'they'd wanted since day one'

    Vladimir Putin launched an all-out attempt to invade Ukraine on Thursday, but according to intelligence reports his troops have yet to make any significant gains.

  • Hong Kong considers lockdown as daily infections top 34,000

    Hong Kong reported a record-high 34,466 new infections Monday as deaths continued to climb, with health authorities saying that a lockdown has not been ruled out even though the city’s leader previously said that a citywide lockdown was unrealistic. Hong Kong is currently grappling with the fifth wave of the coronavirus, driven primarily by the omicron variant. Monday’s more than 34,000 cases have more than quadrupled from a week ago, when the city reported over 7,500 infections.

  • World unites against Putin's invasion

    Russian President Vladimir Putin is doing in days what decades of American prodding and pressure couldn't: Getting Germany and other European nations to unite, expand defense spending and strategic thinking, and do more to protect themselves and others.Why it matters: Putin calculated a divided America and Europe would make it hard to punish him for invading Ukraine. Instead, he’s spawned a new coalition of the willing that spreads from Europe, to U.S. companies, to Russians in the streets.Stay

  • How Criminal Profiling Foiled a Serial-Killing Boy Scout

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyHe was a small-town guy from Manhattan, Montana, population 900. A former Boy Scout, Marine sergeant during the Vietnam War, a carpenter, and a property owner who renovated old houses. David Meirhofer was friendly enough, but he didn’t talk much, and was a bit socially awkward—a 24-year-old virgin who didn’t smoke or drink, “loved to talk cop,” and whose favorite movie was The Sound of Music.Meirhofer also had a terrible secret: he was a

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert Says Canada And U.S. 'Need To Be Liberated' Like Ukraine

    As Ukrainians fight for their lives during the Russian invasion, the extremist lawmaker used their plight to nonsensically push her ideology.

  • Former national security adviser: 'Putin got a lot more than he bargained for'

    H.R. McMaster, who served as former President Trump's national security adviser, said on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin "got a lot more than he bargained for" when he invaded Ukraine last week.Appearing on CBS's "Face the Nation," McMaster said Ukrainian forces have done a "tremendous" job."I think Putin got a lot more than he bargained for. He's in a very difficult position," McMaster told host Margaret Brennan. "And I think...

  • Ukrainian sailor reportedly tries to sink Russian oligarch’s yacht: ‘I would do it again’

    The luxury yacht, the 155-foot-long Lady Anastasia, with an estimated value of nearly $8 million, reportedly belongs to Alexander Mikheev, CEO of Russian arms company Rosoboronexport.

  • U.S. protests Israel's refusal to back UN resolution condemning Russia

    U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield protested to her Israeli counterpart over Israel's refusal to join 87 countries in backing a U.S.-led resolution to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the UN Security Council on Friday, Israeli officials tell Axios.Why it matters: Israel has attempted to maintain good relations with both Russia and Ukraine during the crisis, and has even offered to serve as a mediator. But that fence-sitting has resulted in criticism from both sides and now

  • Chechen leader, a close Putin ally, says his forces have deployed to Ukraine

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia's Chechnya region and an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said on Saturday that Chechen fighters had been deployed to Ukraine and urged Ukrainians to overthrow their government. In a video posted online, Kadyrov boasted that Chechen units had so far suffered no losses and said Russian forces could easily take large Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv, but that their task was to avoid loss of life. "As of today, as of this minute, we do not have one single casualty, or wounded, not a single man has even had a runny nose," Kadyrov said, denying what he said were false reports of casualties from Ukrainian sources.

  • Finland's US ambassador responds to Russian threats over potential NATO membership

    Ambassador Mikko Hautala said Finland sees no immediate threat after Russia suggested it would attack the Nordic nation if it were to join NATO.

  • SNL Mocks Trump and Tucker Carlson for Backing Putin in Ukraine

    NBCAfter opening this week’s show on a somber note, Saturday Night Live avoided trying to mine laughs from Russia’s Ukraine invasion—until Colin Jost and Michael Che took the stage for “Weekend Update.”“President Putin launched the attack with support from allies like Belarus and Tucker Carlson,” Jost began. “Many analysts were surprised that Putin went through with it even though it was obviously going to be a colossal mistake. But he couldn’t back down after all that build up. Kind of like how

  • Leaked document shows Russia is preparing for 'a massive medical emergency' of Ukraine war casualties

    A document sent exclusively to the UK's ITV news shows that the Russian health ministry is compiling lists of medical professionals to be deployed.

  • Sen. Ron Johnson Says Nancy Pelosi Bears Blame For Putin Invading Ukraine

    Remember that Donald Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine to pressure officials to dig up dirt on the Bidens.

  • Russian citizens, growing frustrated with Putin, are taking to the streets

    Many Russians critical of President Vladimir Putin have become more vocal in their opposition, with some calling for him to step down.

  • Chilling video shows the moment a missile strikes an apartment building in Kyiv, Ukraine

    According to footage verified by The New York Times, the building was in southwestern Kyiv, about 1.5 miles from the Sikorsky Memorial Airport.