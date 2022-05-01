Standard Chartered PLC Just Beat EPS By 59%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

As you might know, Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) just kicked off its latest first-quarter results with some very strong numbers. It was a solid earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both coming in strong. Revenues were 11% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$4.3b, while EPS were US$0.34 beating analyst models by 59%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

See our latest analysis for Standard Chartered

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Standard Chartered's 16 analysts is for revenues of US$16.0b in 2022, which would reflect a meaningful 12% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 28% to US$0.85. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$15.6b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.80 in 2022. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of UK£7.40, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Standard Chartered, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at UK£9.69 and the most bearish at UK£5.10 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Story continues

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Standard Chartered's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 16% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 1.4% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 4.8% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Standard Chartered is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Standard Chartered following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Standard Chartered going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Standard Chartered , and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.