Standard Chartered PLC Just Beat EPS By 59%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

As you might know, Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) just kicked off its latest first-quarter results with some very strong numbers. It was a solid earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both coming in strong. Revenues were 11% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$4.3b, while EPS were US$0.34 beating analyst models by 59%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

See our latest analysis for Standard Chartered

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Standard Chartered's 16 analysts is for revenues of US$16.0b in 2022, which would reflect a meaningful 12% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 28% to US$0.85. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$15.6b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.80 in 2022. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of UK£7.40, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Standard Chartered, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at UK£9.69 and the most bearish at UK£5.10 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Standard Chartered's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 16% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 1.4% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 4.8% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Standard Chartered is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Standard Chartered following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Standard Chartered going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Standard Chartered , and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk reportedly has new Twitter CEO lined up

    Elon Musk reportedly has some new plans for Twitter's C-suite. The Tesla CEO whose recent $44 billion bid to acquire Twitter was accepted is now putting plans in place for a new CEO at the San Francisco company, according to Reuters, which reported that Musk has decided on who he plans to appoint but has yet to publicly release the name. Musk reportedly reiterated to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor that he isn't confident regarding the company’s management — a tone he had struck in his earlier SEC filings — and he also told banks that he plans to create a way to monetize tweets that go viral or include important information and suggested charging a fee when third-party websites quote or embed tweets from verified accounts.

  • Cathie Wood's Worst Nightmare Comes True

    Health officials declared Covid-19 a global pandemic and planes stopped flying, bars, gyms and theaters closed, and people retreated to their homes to wait out the disease that had thoroughly disrupted their lives. Companies like Teladoc Health , Zoom Video Communications , Netflix and Peloton Interactive made the most out of social distancing. Netflix posted the first decline in annual subscriber growth in more than a decade earlier this month.

  • Amazon and Ford Have a Big Problem They Can't Control

    E-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford both have stakes in a company that is becoming a financial headache.

  • 2 Energy Companies Set to Light It Up for a Decade and Beyond

    The energy sector is in transition, but these two companies look well positioned to keep rewarding investors for years to come.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Monster Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    It's been an even tougher go for the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which has lost more than 20% of its value since hitting a record high in mid-November. This puts the widely followed Nasdaq in a bear market. Without question, bear markets can be scary.

  • Down Over 70%, These 3 Monster Growth Stocks Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential

    The Nasdaq Composite is officially back in a bear market, which happens when an index is down 20% or more from its all-time high. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is in correction territory -- which is a drawdown of at least 10% from the all-time high -- while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is just 33 basis points from a correction.

  • A rough 4 months for stocks: S&P 500 books the worst start to a year since 1939. Here’s what pros say you should do now.

    April showers apparently bring dramatically lower markets on Wall Street, and this month's slump for the S&P 500 was a doozy.

  • 2 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

    As one of history's most successful moneymen, investors look to Warren Buffett for guidance when it comes to stock picking and finances. Lately, investors have also been loving stock splits. With activity among average traders having surged in recent years, stock splits can make shares more accessible and have led to big gains for some companies.

  • Robinhood Has a Crypto Trading Problem. It Might Soon Be Coinbase’s, Too.

    Cryptocurrency trading volumes at Robinhood dropped by 39% year over year in the past quarter. It doesn't bode well for Coinbase.

  • IBM, Apple, and 14 More Companies That Raised Their Stock Dividends This Week

    Apple, IBM, and Discover Financial Services were among the large U.S. companies that announced dividend increases this week.

  • Warren Buffett Has Bet the Farm On These 3 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is arguably the greatest investor of our generation. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's now known, has created over $740 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return for the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 4,100,820%, as of April 25, 2022. For instance, Buffett has an affinity for cyclical companies and dividend stocks, and has been willing to buy and hold high-quality businesses for decades to allow his investment thesis to shine.

  • Semiconductor Revenues to Hit Record High: 4 Stocks to Buy

    Growing demand for semiconductors is likely to help stocks like Analog Devices (ADI), Semtech Corporation (SMTC), Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) and Sumco Corporation (SUOPY) in the near term.

  • 2 Tech Stocks With Monster Upside of at Least 136%, According to Wall Street

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has fallen 22% from its high, putting the popular index in bear market territory. A variety of macroeconomic issues have contributed to that sell-off, including rampant inflation and Russia's war on Ukraine. While those headwinds are ongoing, some Wall Street analysts see a rebound in the near future for some beaten-down tech stocks.

  • Elon Musk Dumps $4 Billion Tesla Shares, Says 'No Further Sales Planned', Then Filings Show Another $4.5 Billion Sold

    "No further Tesla sales planned after today," Elon Musk said late Thursday. SEC filings Friday showed $4.5 billion shares were sold on April 28.

  • 3 Unstoppable Dow Dividend Kings to Boost Your Passive Income Stream

    Given the Nasdaq Composite bear market and S&P 500 correction, investors may be surprised to learn that several name-brand companies are breaking out toward new all-time highs. Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) are all less than three percentage points away from their all-time highs. What's more, all three Dow Jones Industrial Average components are Dividend Kings, meaning they have raised their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years.

  • Alphabet Stock Split: Why It Matters

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) just released its last earnings report before its anticipated stock split in July. After the release, the stock price dropped, likely because of challenges in the ad market and other issues. In its fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report, Alphabet revealed it would initiate a 20-for-1 stock split that will take effect at the end of the business day on July 15.

  • Worried About Inflation? Here's What Warren Buffett Says Berkshire Hathaway Is Doing

    Inflation is on the minds of investors, policymakers, and everyday Americans. Since inflation is higher than the rate of economic growth, the real gross domestic product for the first quarter of 2022 decreased by 1.4% year over year. Both Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger spoke about inflation at Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) annual shareholders meeting on Saturday.

  • Buffett invests big chunk of Berkshire Hathaway’s cash

    Berkshire Hathaway's first-quarter earnings fell more than 53% on a large swing on the paper value of its investments, but Warren Buffett found ways to put some of the company's massive cash pile to work, which will give shareholders something to talk about at Saturday's annual meeting.

  • The Stock Market Isn’t Falling Like It Did In the 1970s—It’s Even Worse

    By the end of trading on Friday, the selloff had gotten worse and we were staring at the worst start to a year since the Great Depression.

  • Warren Buffett discussed Apple, Activision Blizzard, bitcoin, and inflation during Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting. We live-blogged the event.

    Buffett and his business partner, Charlie Munger, complained that people have been treating the stock market like a casino.