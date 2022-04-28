Standard Chartered's first-quarter profit rises 3 per cent as it overcomes weaker Hong Kong performance

Standard Chartered, one of the city's three currency-issuing banks, said its profit rose 3 per cent despite a weaker performance in its largest market as a fifth wave of coronavirus cases hit Hong Kong and Russia's invasion of Ukraine dented investor confidence.

The London-based lender's net profit rose to US$1.06 billion in the three months ended in March, from US$1.03 billion in the same quarter of 2021.

On a pre-tax basis, Standard Chartered reported a profit of US$1.49 billion, above a consensus estimate of US$1.04 billion by analysts compiled by the bank.

"Our first-quarter performance was strong despite the volatile macro environment," Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters said in a statement. "I am also pleased by the early progress we have made against the five strategic actions we outlined in February and we are on track to deliver 10 per cent return on tangible equity by 2024, if not earlier."

The bank's business in Hong Kong, its single largest market, made a pre-tax profit of US$144 million, three times smaller than the US$448 million it reported a year earlier.

Standard Chartered's results came just days after its bigger, crosstown rival HSBC reported its profit fell 28 per cent in the quarter as uncertainty in the markets and Covid-19 restrictions hit its wealth revenue and weighed on its Hong Kong business.

The city is slowly opening up after a surge in coronavirus cases forced as many as one in four bank branches to close amid heightened social distancing measures. Standard Chartered and the city's other big banks reopened all of their branches last week.

In addition to the slowdown in activity in Hong Kong, global growth is expected to slow to 3.6 per cent this year, according to the International Monetary Fund, in part because of uncertainty stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The conflict has driven energy, food and commodity prices sharply higher globally.

Shares of Standard Chartered shot up 9 per cent to HK$52.25 early in the afternoon on Thursday after the results came out.

Standard Chartered said operating income, similar to revenue in US accounting, rose 9 per cent to US$4.3 billion in the first quarter.

Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters speaks with media at a press conference in Hong Kong in 2020. Photo: Xiaomei Chen alt=Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters speaks with media at a press conference in Hong Kong in 2020. Photo: Xiaomei Chen>

Net interest margin, an important measure of lending profitability, rose to 1.29 per cent in the quarter, up from 1.22 per cent a year earlier. It increased 10 basis points from 1.19 per cent in the fourth quarter.

Operating income rose by 6 per cent to US$362 million in its trade business, and soared by 34 per cent to US$1.72 billion in its financial markets segment.

In its wealth management business, operating income fell by 17 per cent to US$530 million.

Its Asia business reported a 26 per cent decline in underlying pre-tax profit to US$907 million.

The results came just over two weeks after Standard Chartered said it planned to fully exit seven markets in Africa and the Middle East and focus solely on corporate and institutional banking in two additional African markets as part of a reshaping of its business in the region.

Profit before tax rose 59 per cent to US$302 million in the Africa and Middle East region in the first quarter, its best quarterly performance in seven years, the bank said.

In Standard Chartered's corporate, commercial and institutional banking business, underlying pre-tax profit rose 24 per cent to US$1.1 billion. Its consumer, private and business banking segment fell 26 per cent to US$372 million, compared with US$500 million a year earlier.

Its SC Ventures business reported an underlying pre-tax loss of US$77 million, compared with US$39 million in the prior-year period. The Ventures segment includes its majority-ownedd virtual banks, Mox in Hong Kong and Trust in Singapore.

