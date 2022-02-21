Standard General, Apollo Near $24-Per-Share Tegna Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Standard General and Apollo Global Management Inc. are nearing a deal to acquire television broadcaster Tegna Inc. in a transaction valued at $24 a share, according to people familiar with the matter.

An agreement could be announced as soon as Tuesday, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. In a nod to potential antitrust scrutiny of the deal, the buyers have agreed to pay an additional amount per share for each month that the regulatory review takes after an initial period, the people said. The price increases by incremental amounts from 5 cents per share after the first nine months, up to 12.5 cents per share in the 15th month and beyond, they said. Apollo would receive preferred shares in Tegna and won’t have voting rights, as previously reported by Bloomberg News.

No final decision has yet been reached and talks could still fall through, the people said.

Representatives for Tegna and Standard General declined to comment. A spokesperson for Apollo didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tegna shares closed at $20.95 apiece in New York trading Friday, giving the Virginia-based company a market value of $4.6 billion.

Standard General and Apollo had offered about $22 a share for Tegna, Bloomberg News reported in September. That bid was later bumped to $22.65 per share and then to $24, people familiar with the matter said. Their rivals included media mogul Byron Allen, who had teamed up with Ares Management Corp. last year to offer $23 per share.

