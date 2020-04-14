Standard General Responds To TEGNA's Misleading "Fact Sheet"

TEGNA Board Continues to Make Excuses for Shares Trading Below $11

Board Attempts to Deflect Attention from Its Own Performance by Attacking Largest Shareholder

Standard General's Four Exceptional Nominees on the WHITE Proxy Card Bring Much Needed Experience in Local Affiliate Broadcasting and a Commitment to Transparency and Proper Stewardship

NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard General L.P., the largest equityholder of TEGNA Inc. ("TEGNA" or the "Company") (NYSE: TGNA), today released an open letter to TEGNA shareholders responding to TEGNA's latest barrage of misleading arguments and data.

"The TEGNA Board is marshaling misleading analyses and data in a desperate attempt to deflect responsibility and attention from TEGNA's persistent underperformance, strategic missteps, and governance failures," said Soo Kim, Founding Partner of Standard General. "TEGNA cannot avoid facing the simple fact that its shares are trading below $11 today. We are confident that no amount of shifting explanations, inapposite comparisons, and contradictory analytical methodologies will distract shareholders from the urgent need for change at TEGNA."

The full text of the letter follows and is available at www.TomorrowsTEGNA.com:

April 14, 2020

To Our Fellow TEGNA Shareholders:

I am writing on behalf of Standard General, the largest investor in TEGNA Inc. As you know, we are concerned that TEGNA has significantly underperformed its potential while owning the best local affiliate broadcasting assets in the country. We believe change is required in business operations, strategy, capital allocation, and governance at TEGNA to ensure the Company performs for shareholders. Accordingly, we have nominated a slate of four highly qualified candidates to TEGNA's Board of Directors.

The Company has responded with a misleading campaign to preserve the positions of the incumbent directors. It has hired three investment banks, spent more than $12 million, and leveled ad hominem attacks on the single largest owner of the Company. It is disappointing, but we are not discouraged.

TEGNA has tremendous assets and opportunities. That is why no less than four strategic suitors expressed interest in buying the Company at nearly twice the current price. Yet, in the most robust M&A market of our lifetimes, this Board – which in our campaign has shown the lengths to which it will go to protect its members – failed to catalyze this interest (first expressed more than 14 months ago) to a successful outcome for shareholders.

We believe change on this Board is required to restore confidence in the direction of this Company. TEGNA's poor strategic and capital allocation decisions have strained the Company's resources at precisely the wrong time. The consequences of the $2 billion cash acquisition spree and record-high debt burden (that recently led to a ratings downgrade) are serious – and not just for shareholders. Just this past week, the Company reportedly began furloughing local TV news staff at a time when our audience's need for news in their community is more critical than ever, while a TEGNA competitor has pledged to not to furlough or lay off employees.1

Change is needed.

TEGNA's Misleading Claims and Arguments

TEGNA's Board has responded to our review of TEGNA's performance with a 34-page "fact sheet" that purports "to set the record straight." It doesn't. TEGNA has assembled a collection of selective disclosures and shifting metrics that reflects a lack of objectivity about TEGNA's past, its present, and its future.

The lengthy "fact sheet" contains a litany of misleading data and fallacious arguments. Just a few examples:

Rejecting its own numbers . TEGNA's EBITDA margin has significantly declined while its leading pure-play peers have been able to maintain or grow their margins over time. Rather than responding to our substantive point, TEGNA claims our calculation of the Company's 2017 EBITDA is "pure speculation" 2 because TEGNA had multiple business lines in 2017. Our broadcasting segment EBITDA number comes directly from TEGNA's own 10-K . 3 TEGNA seemingly uses this same 2017 broadcast EBITDA number in its own rebuttal slide deck, two pages earlier. 4 In its disingenuous attempt to defend itself, TEGNA's Board has gone so far as to criticize its own numbers.





. TEGNA's EBITDA margin has significantly declined while its leading pure-play peers have been able to maintain or grow their margins over time. Rather than responding to our substantive point, TEGNA claims our calculation of the Company's 2017 EBITDA is "pure speculation" because TEGNA had multiple business lines in 2017. Our broadcasting segment EBITDA number . TEGNA seemingly uses this same 2017 broadcast EBITDA number in its own rebuttal slide deck, two pages earlier. In its disingenuous attempt to defend itself, TEGNA's Board has gone so far as to criticize its own numbers. Contradicting its own methodology . In its attempt to prove it has created value for shareholders, TEGNA clings to a cherry-picked performance period, one that begins well after it became a pure-play broadcaster and ends after its share price appreciated on takeover rumors. TEGNA became a pure-play broadcaster in the middle of 2017, yet it begins its analysis several months later. The Wall Street Journal on August 16, 2019 ran an article (since confirmed) that Apollo was seeking to acquire TEGNA, causing TEGNA's stock to rally 17% in the two trading days afterwards. TEGNA insists on including that move in its TSR period. TEGNA's bookends create the appearance of outperformance where there has been none. Notably, TEGNA uses a different methodology when judging Media General's stock performance: for that calculation, it ends the period as soon as takeover interest emerged, presumably on the very grounds that companies and Board members should not get "credit" for stock rallies in the wake of takeover speculation. 5





. In its attempt to prove it has created value for shareholders, TEGNA clings to a cherry-picked performance period, one that begins well after it became a pure-play broadcaster and ends after its share price appreciated on takeover rumors. TEGNA became a pure-play broadcaster in the middle of 2017, yet it begins its analysis several months later. on ran an article (since confirmed) that Apollo was seeking to acquire TEGNA, causing TEGNA's stock to rally 17% in the two trading days afterwards. TEGNA insists on including that move in its TSR period. TEGNA's bookends create the appearance of outperformance where there has been none. Notably, TEGNA uses a different methodology when judging Media General's stock performance: for that calculation, it ends the period as soon as takeover interest emerged, presumably on the very grounds that companies and Board members should not get "credit" for stock rallies in the wake of takeover speculation. Refusing to compare itself to best-in-class companies . TEGNA also claims to be a best-in-class pure-play local affiliate broadcast operator, but it refuses to compare itself to the two other such companies, Nexstar and Gray. TEGNA, Nexstar, and Gray are the only pure-play local affiliate broadcasters. TEGNA instead has chosen to benchmark its TSR and operating performance to a magazine company (among others), and claims we are unfairly comparing TEGNA to the other pure-play local affiliate broadcasters.





. TEGNA also claims to be a best-in-class pure-play local affiliate broadcast operator, but it refuses to compare itself to the two other such companies, Nexstar and Gray. TEGNA, Nexstar, and Gray are the pure-play local affiliate broadcasters. TEGNA instead has chosen to benchmark its TSR and operating performance to a magazine company (among others), and claims we are unfairly comparing TEGNA to the other pure-play local affiliate broadcasters. Shifting its claims on shifting metrics . In January, TEGNA insisted that all of its acquisition multiples were based on "a trailing , two-year calendar basis." 6 In its most recent investor presentation, however, TEGNA revealed that each deal was actually valued differently: some with trailing years, others with current years, and still others with forward estimates. There were also different methods of calculating cost savings and tax benefits. 7 We noted this inconsistency in our materials and our concern that TEGNA was shifting its analytical framework to suit each deal. TEGNA's new (and wholly inconsistent) claim is that it has always used an average of "one year of actuals + one year of estimate[d]" EBITDA. 8 Not only is the new claim markedly different than the position TEGNA took in January, it is simply not true based on TEGNA's own press releases and investor presentations. 9





. In January, TEGNA insisted that all of its acquisition multiples were based on "a , two-year calendar basis." In its most recent investor presentation, however, TEGNA revealed that each deal was actually valued differently: some with trailing years, others with current years, and still others with forward estimates. There were also different methods of calculating cost savings and tax benefits. We noted this inconsistency in our materials and our concern that TEGNA was shifting its analytical framework to suit each deal. TEGNA's new (and wholly inconsistent) claim is that it has used an average of "one year of actuals + one year of estimate[d]" EBITDA. Not only is the new claim markedly different than the position TEGNA took in January, it is simply not true based on TEGNA's own press releases and investor presentations. Using misleading comparison periods . In response to our pointing out that TEGNA had underwritten acquisitions with unrealistic assumptions of cost savings and margin increases, TEGNA attempts to show that it has grown EBITDA at the acquired stations. It does so, however, by fallaciously comparing 2019, an odd-year (with no political / Olympic ad spending) to 2020, an even-year with substantial political ad spending. No broadcaster compares odd and even years. Indeed, consistent with longstanding industry convention, TEGNA itself averages the performance across the odd and even years in nearly all its presentations, including its latest one. 10 However, in an attempt to bolster its claim about expanding EBITDA margins at acquired stations, TEGNA disingenuously cites an uptick in performance of stations it acquired in Iowa – for example – comparing the Iowa caucus period in Q1 2020 with the mundane Q1 2019. 11 We do not believe shareholders will be misled by such unconventional measures, nor should they permit TEGNA to hide its underperformance behind them. 12





. In response to our pointing out that TEGNA had underwritten acquisitions with unrealistic assumptions of cost savings and margin increases, TEGNA attempts to show that it has grown EBITDA at the acquired stations. It does so, however, by fallaciously comparing 2019, an odd-year (with no political / Olympic ad spending) to 2020, an even-year with substantial political ad spending. No broadcaster compares odd and even years. Indeed, consistent with longstanding industry convention, TEGNA itself averages the performance across the odd and even years in nearly all its presentations, including its latest one. However, in an attempt to bolster its claim about expanding EBITDA margins at acquired stations, TEGNA disingenuously cites an uptick in performance of stations it acquired in – for example – comparing the caucus period in Q1 2020 with the mundane Q1 2019. We do not believe shareholders will be misled by such unconventional measures, nor should they permit TEGNA to hide its underperformance behind them. Rejecting respected third-party experts. TEGNA attempts to discredit analyses that are critical of its performance by attributing them to Standard General "distort[ions]" and "false claims" even though those studies were conducted by independent third parties – Scripps and Wells Fargo.13 TEGNA also tries to avoid another third-party analysis by criticizing the source, even though TEGNA has cited that expert firm publicly and favorably in the past.14

One unfortunate fact is not mentioned anywhere – TEGNA's stock closed yesterday at $10.91 per share. No peer group or time period TEGNA selects can erase the current reality.

These are but a few examples of TEGNA's win-at-all-costs approach to shareholder communications and transparency. Taken together, they form a worrisome pattern.

TEGNA's Board Cannot Be Trusted

This pattern is not unique to the current period. The failure in the past to provide objective information to shareholders has damaged the credibility of the Board, we believe.

For example, the Board has not provided sufficient details about the four strategic suitors that approached in Company beginning as early as February 2019. TEGNA's "fact sheet" does not supply this critical information either. It provides a mere one-page summary of the Board's decision-making process. We believe this leaves more questions than answers and that the Board may have sought to discourage takeover proposals.