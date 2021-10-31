Standard Motor Products' (NYSE:SMP) Dividend Will Be US$0.25

The board of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 1st of December, with investors receiving US$0.25 per share. The dividend yield will be 2.1% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Standard Motor Products' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. However, Standard Motor Products' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 12.1% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 20% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least 1 cut in the last 10 years. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.20 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$1.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 17% a year over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's encouraging to see Standard Motor Products has been growing its earnings per share at 12% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Standard Motor Products' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Standard Motor Products' Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Standard Motor Products you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

