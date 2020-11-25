Standard Process Coming Soon to Fullscript

Standard Process meets the dispensing standard.

As of early December, practitioners can recommend Standard Process products on Fullscript — healthcare's leading dispensing solution.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Fullscript is pleased to announce the addition of Standard Process, one of healthcare's most beloved brands, to the Fullscript catalog as of early December 2020.

As of early December, practitioners can recommend Standard Process products on Fullscript — healthcare’s leading dispensing solution. (CNW Group/Fullscript)

For over 90 years, Standard Process has earned a reputation for its quality, offering industry-leading products in everything from digestive health, to inflammation, immune support, and more.

Dedicated to a higher standard, many of the ingredients used in their products are homegrown on their certified organic farm before being rigorously tested in their full-scale laboratory. "Standard Process has been a leader in the integrative medicine industry for the past 90 years, and we're thrilled to announce that their extensive product line is coming to Fullscript," said Fullscript Chief Executive Officer Fran Towey. "Today's announcement is the latest example of Fullscript partnering with the best in the integrative medicine industry to support practitioners as they help patients achieve their wellness goals."

Visit the Fullscript website to learn more about Fullscript and how to find, recommend, and track supplement treatment plans in one place.

Fullscript is a free online supplement dispensary that integrates with any practice. Switch between virtual dispensing, stocking supplements in-office, or writing publicly shareable protocols to create a dispensing mix that fits your workflow. Use Fullscript to help automate refills and strengthen patient relationships from any device — or even within your EHR.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/standard-process-coming-soon-to-fullscript-301180206.html

SOURCE Fullscript