Why Trump’s impeachment trial is unlikely to result in removal from office

Some time early next year, 100 senators are expected to swear an oath ahead of the Senate trial of Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

That oath reads: ‘‘I solemnly swear that in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeachment of Donald Trump, now pending, I will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws: So help me God.’’

The trial could, theoretically, result in Trump’s removal from office. But with Republican senators circling the wagons and majority leader Mitch McConnell vowing to work “in total coordination” with the White House on Trump’s defense, that outcome appears extremely unlikely despite the vow of “impartial justice”.

Instead, McConnell and his fellow Republicans have signaled they will seek to move the impeachment trial on and off the national stage as quickly as possible, with zero witnesses testifying and unclear allowances for Democrats to make their case.

“If the Senate blesses this historically low bar, we will invite the impeachment of every future president,” McConnell said in a floor speech Thursday. Earlier he had declared: “I’m not an impartial juror”.

The basic expectation is that Trump skates, with all 53 Republican senators taking the above oath and then, with the phrase “so help me God” still echoing in the chamber, voting to acquit. A two-thirds majority of senators – 67 if everyone votes – voting to convict would be required to remove Trump from office.

“Even in spite of the president’s clear misconduct, everything for Senate Republicans comes down to politics right now,” said Elliot Williams, a former justice department official and principal with the Raben Group, a public affairs and strategic communications firm.

“The president is immensely popular with Republican voters, and he has shown that he is willing to declare war on any Republican who steps out of line. That will largely affect Republican senators’ behavior and that’s unfortunate.”

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has vowed to work in 'total coordination' with the White House on Trump's defense.

Political and legal analysts warn the senate impeachment trial might not run so smoothly as McConnell might wish, however.

Under historic senate rules, a simple majority of 51 votes would be enough to prevent a quick dismissal of the case, and to upend McConnells’ minimalist preferences on everything from calling witnesses to presenting evidence.

Further uncertainty will be introduced by the role of supreme court chief justice John Roberts, whose presence at the trial is prescribed in the constitution but whose actual role appears largely up to his own discretion.

“The rules give us a lot of specific stage instructions about what certain actors are supposed to say, the oaths they take, and at what time of day certain events are supposed to occur,” said Hilary Hurd, a JD candidate at Harvard Law who has dissected the procedure for the Lawfare blog.

“But when it comes to the major aspects of how this trial is actually going to work, it lays out some guidelines, but they’re default guidelines that can be changed with 51 votes. So the twists and turns of the actual trial are not something that can be envisioned by just reading the rules.”

In the weeks leading up to impeachment, an intriguing split developed between McConnell, with his quickie game plan, and Trump, who has expressed a desire to produce the trial as reality TV tailored for conspiracy theorists and Trump superfans.

Trump dared the House to impeach him “fast”, “so we can have a fair trial in the Senate,” with a parade of witnesses who would “reveal, for the first time, how corrupt our system really is.” The president’s draft witness list includes House intelligence chair Adam Schiff, House speaker Nancy Pelosi, Joe and Hunter Biden “and many more”.