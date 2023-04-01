'Standards review' set for 2nd Douglas Anderson teacher; superintendent 'very disappointed'

Douglas Anderson School of the Arts entrance

A second teacher has been removed from Jacksonville’s Douglas Anderson School of the Arts as school officials announced the retirement of a teacher arrested March 22 on felony charges involving lewd conduct with a student.

English teacher Kerry Burke-McCloud was not charged with any crime, but was reassigned off-campus and without student contact for an unspecified “professional standards review,” Principal Tina Wilson told parents in a phone message Friday.

“I want to thank all of you who have written to me, sharing more about your student’s personal experiences. All those notes have been shared with the appropriate investigators,” Wilson told parents.

Kerry Burke-McCloud, photographed in 2013 as an 18-year-old senior at Fletcher High School.

The message was framed as an update on “the situation at our school,” and it wasn’t clear whether the input from parents Wilson mentioned involved Burke-McCloud — whom Wilson reminded parents is presumed innocent — or longtime vocal department chair Jeffrey Clayton, previously arrested.

Clayton, 65, is scheduled to be arraigned April 12 on charges stemming from a relationship with an unnamed female student, according to court records.

An affidavit from a Duval County School Police investigator seeking Clayton’s arrest said the teacher had been conducting a private singing lesson March 17 when he kissed the student repeatedly and rubbed her thighs.

Jeffrey Clayton, shown in a 2008 photo.

The teacher and student had exchanged about 1,700 text messages since August, the affidavit said, and texts between them referenced other kissing and “steamy, honey sweet lips.”

Clayton, who had guided student choirs that performed with performed with the Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra and conducted musical theater productions at Douglas Anderson, filed paperwork to retire from the school system as of March 28, a school district spokesman said by email Friday.

While Clayton had worked at Douglas Anderson since at least the early 2000s, Burke-McCloud was from a later generation, becoming a Duval County teacher in 2017 after graduating from Yale, according to his LinkedIn profile.

As word spread of the second teacher removal, Duval County Superintendent Diana Greene circulated her own message to parents.

“As superintendent, I am very disappointed to hear of so many students and alumni whose high school experience has been clouded with these terrible memories,” Greene said. “As a mom, I can completely understand what you must be feeling as you become aware of these revelations.”

Greene said the school system was developing “an action plan addressing the student experience at DA,” with steps being announced in the next couple of weeks.

“DA is a special place and is home to some incredibly talented students. But they are students, and every student deserves a safe and effective learning environment,” the message said.

