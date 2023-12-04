'Standing on business': What the internet's latest slang term means and how to use it.

Drake has been credited as one of the celebrities who popularized the term this year.

Trying to brush up on some slang before you see young family members this holiday season? Confused by a term you keep seeing in the comments section of seemingly every online video?

If you're feeling out of touch, you're not alone. The rapid-fire spread of constantly changing and evolving abbreviations, terms and acronyms can confuse even the most plugged in among us.

Don't worry. USA TODAY is here to help.

If you're hoping to stay cool in the eyes of that younger cousin this Christmas, look no further. Today, we'll be covering the recently popular term "standing on business" or "stand on business."

What does 'stand on business' or 'standing on business' mean?

Put simply, to "stand on business" means to take care of your responsibilities or put your money where your mouth is. You get done what needs to be done and follow through, similar to the term "taking care of business."

According to Urban Dictionary, the phrase is defined as: "To take care of your business/obligations. To be about your grind," (meaning completing tasks that need completing) or, "When faced with a situation, you are urged to handle your own affairs."

If you are "standing on business," it means you are sticking to your values and walking the walk, not just talking the talk.

For example, someone who posts to their social media page saying they are going to become their own boss and later goes on to successfully open their own small business or become an entrepreneur would be "standing on business." Someone who is standing strong in ending a relationship that was bad for them can also be "standing on business."

Someone who brags online about making a lot of money and living a luxury lifestyle but lacks a job or actual funds in real life would be someone who is not standing on their business.

Where did the slang term 'stand on business' come from?

Singer Drake reacts is pictured at the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on May 7, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. Toronto ended up standing on business and winning the series and the NBA championship.

While the phrase itself is not exactly new and has been present on the internet and part of African American Vernacular English (AAVE) for a long time, the recent explosion in popularity has been attributed partially to the use of the phrase in a Drake song.

The song "Daylight," from Drake's newest album "For All The Dogs," features the saying repeatedly in its lyrics. Internet comedian Druski likewise has been credited with the spread of the slang, starting when he posted a TikTok in September titled: “Dudes Say ‘Standin on Business’ BUT DO THE OPPOSITE."

In the skit, he pokes fun at men who talk a big game about their work ethic, life and accomplishments online but fail to follow through in real life.

Like the proliferation of any colloquialism, the phrase broke into popular vernacular And has since been used publicly by musicians and star athletes alike. And, like most slang terms, it has been adapted to apply to a wide variety of situations and actions.

How to use 'standing on business'

Here are a few examples of comments online using the phrase:

"Rent was due and my son was hungry so I had no choice but to stand on business."

"Sorry, but I have to stand on business and not watch this film."

"Branding yourself in a certain way has its consequences if you don't stand on business. And many celebs are feeling that now."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Standing on business': How to use the internet's latest slang craze