'Standing up for human beings': Stop Asian Hate protest held at Berea College

Mar. 27—"This is my home too." "Stop Asian Hate." "Asian Americans Belong Here."

These sentiments were drawn in large letters on signs held by protestors on Friday evening at the Stop Asian Hate Protest at Berea College.

Calling them "slayings," Jeff Richey, chair of the Asian studies department at Berea College, said the March 16 shootings at two spas in Atlanta and another in Acworth, Ga. were the immediate catalyst for the protest.

The shootings left eight people, at least six of them Asian women, dead.

On March 17, police arrested and charged Robert Aaron Long, the suspect in the string of deadly shootings.

Law enforcement is still investigating Long's alleged motive in the shooting and whether they were fueled by racism.

Numerous surveys and studies have shown that hate crimes against Asian Americans are on the rise.

According to Stop AAPI Hate, a reporting database created at the beginning of the pandemic as a response to an uptick in racial violence, 2,808 reports of anti-Asian discrimination were filed between March 19 and December 31, 2020.

President Joe Biden has also drawn attention to the uptick in hate crimes against Asians when he signed an executive order denouncing anti-Asian discrimination shortly after taking office in January.

Richey said the crimes hit home for many students at Berea College — many of whom are from the area where the shootings took place.

"We draw from North Georgia as part of our demographic reach for our enrollment," Richey said. "A number of our students come from Atlanta and Atlanta is probably the Asian American Capitol of the South in a lot of ways."

The protest at Berea College to fight against Asian hate is one of many which have erupted across the nation after the mass shooting.

Richey also noted acts of hostility and violence towards Asian Americans and Asians and all over the world, have been on the increase for more than a year.

He said hostilities began to rise at the beginning of the pandemic, with some Berea College students and staff experience discrimination.

"Walking down the street in Berea to the Family Dollar or Walmart, it has been the case that some of our students, faculty, and staff of Asian descent have been harassed," Richey said. "There has been a heightened atmosphere of tension around those of the Asian ethnicity."

Sangyal Dorjee, who is an Asian internation student at Berea College, said she has been on guard since the onset of the pandemic.

"Since the pandemic, with the rise in anti-Asian crimes, even though I am not Asian American — I am an Asian international student — I felt unsafe. Everywhere I go, I have to be cautious," she said.

Though Richey was a part of organizing the protest Friday, he said most of it was put together by student organizations and many others who wanted to show their support for the movement against Asian hate.

"The different student clubs really came together," Dorjee said. "... All students from different backgrounds who are not necessarily Asians stand with us."

Richey explained though he is not ethnically Asian, he has dedicated his professional life to studying and learning from Asian cultures.

"... I make a living learning from people who are not much like me," Richey said. "Which is, of course, why I want to learn from them in the first place."

Richey said because of this, he feels the moral obligation to stand up for the Asian people in his vicinity when they are being wronged.

"There are a lot of good reasons for me to care about this event," Richey said.

The professor said there are three things those who set up the protest hope will come from it.

He said the most immediate purpose was to show the community they care about what happened in Atlanta. A portion of the protest was held at a church near the campus, where there was a memorial held with a moment of silence.

"We also want to educate ourselves and our community about the history of Asians in America and the anti-Asianism in America," Richey said. "...With any of these kinds of events.... There is a tendency for some folks to say, 'That's not who we are.' 'That's not our country.' ... Historically, that is who we are.... But it doesn't mean that is who we have to be."

"We want to teach the real story, the truth," Richey said. "...It's an opportunity to say we really care about Asian lives."

The protest garnered a rather large crowd.

The protest began with the history of anti-Asianism told at the Alumni Patio at Berea College. The group then moved on, signs in hand, to Union Church, where Pastor Kent Gilbert gave a speech.

"The ground we stand on is holy because it was given so all people of the earth would have a place to plant their feet and grow their hope," Gilbert said. "... Over and over and over... we have stood on these steps and offered our thoughts and our prayers. And over and over and over. We have had to acknowledge the history of violence and bloodshed.... We can do better. We have to do better."

This sentiment was echoed through others who spoke at the steps of union church.

Many shared their thoughts and opinions on the recent shootings, while others shared their own experiences, which correlated to racism here in America.

Still others expressed their deepest thanks to those who chose to show up to the protest and show their support.

For Dorjee, it was a moment where he felt protected and supported.

"This protest means a lot, in the sense that the community, especially the Berea community, is coming together to stand for other human beings," Dorjee said. "... I feel loved and supported."