Standing on narrow medians in Wilmington is now a crime. Here's what the city code says.

According to an ordinance passed by Wilmington City Council, it is a misdemeanor to stand on prohibited medians on city owned roads.

There’s no doubt that Wilmington drivers have seen people standing on medians at particularly busy intersections. It’s also likely that those driving along city streets have seen new signs on some medians prohibiting people from standing on them — an idea brought forward by former City Councilman Neil Anderson.

Under state law, stopping or standing on prohibited medians is classified as a class-two misdemeanor. Under Wilmington’s city code, however, standing on prohibited medians owned by the city has been classified as an infraction only for the past three years, according to assistant city attorney Daniel Thurston.

Before that, the violation was considered a misdemeanor.

“We’re essentially trying to go back three years in time and make it a misdemeanor again,” Thurston said at a recent city council meeting.

To align city law with state law, the city of Wilmington recently approved updating its city code so that now a person unlawfully stopping or standing on medians less than 6 feet wide (on city roads) can be charged with a misdemeanor.

With this new ordinance, “if officers respond to a particular situation, they will have the power of arrest if that situation arises,” said Meredith Everhart, city attorney.

Councilmember Kevin Spears has remained outspoken against the ordinance.

“I’ve oftentimes said that we can’t arrest our way out of this issue," he said. "I don’t believe we’ve had any instances of anyone falling off of a median, being struck by a vehicle, and I don’t want that to happen … but going from infraction to misdemeanor is problematic to me.”

According to the city, the police chief has decided to give a warning first before giving a citation to the person if they are found in violation of the law upon the police’s second approach.

The citation would be $50, causing some councilmembers to question how those cited can pay their citation.

“In addition to being allowed to stand on the wider medians, there’s nothing to prevent you from standing on the sides of the road as well, this is just a narrow median issue,” Everhart said.

Everhart made it clear that individuals can still cross over the median as the approved ordinance only applies to those who are stopping, standing or remaining on prohibited medians.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington makes it illegal to stand on narrow medians on city roads