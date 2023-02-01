Standing in opposition

Jan. 31—Law enforcement agencies across Wilson County are standing against the actions of Memphis police officers after the death of Tyre Nichols and the subsequent release of a video of the incident.

On Jan. 7, the 29-year-old Nichols was pulled over for what police said was reckless driving. When he attempted to flee on foot, Nichols was brutally beaten by police. He died from his injuries three days later.

Newly-released footage from police shows the incident in its entirety and sparked protests across the country. As of Monday, six of the Memphis Police officers involved in the traffic stop that led to Nichols' death were relieved from duty. Five of the officers were determined to be directly involved to Nichols' death. The investigation into the incident continues.

In Wilson County, 230 miles away from where the violent incident took place, Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick issued a statement to the community as public reaction to the incident heightens.

"Our department's sincerest prayers and condolences are with Tyre Nichols' family, loved ones, and the Memphis community," Hambrick conveyed. "The actions we have all witnessed in the released video footage are criminal, appalling, and indefensible. We watched as former Memphis police officers completely disregarded their oath of office and disregarded basic human dignity. Everyone should be heartbroken and angry as we process this tragedy."

Hambrick's statement indicated that the entire Mt. Juliet Police Department stands with this assessment of events.

"The department unequivocally condemns the cruel, violent assault of Tyre Nichols by those former police officers," Hambrick said. "We commend the swift actions of the Memphis Police Department, investigative teams, and District Attorney to hold the former officers accountable for their actions."

Lebanon Police Chief Mike Justice also issued disapproved of the actions of the Memphis police officers on the night of the incident.

Story continues

"The actions perpetuated by the officers in the video are against every principle that the badge they wore on their chest stands for," Justice said. "The absolute disregard for humanity and decency to another human being is unfathomable and quite frankly, infuriating. As an administrator, it is also disturbing that the video seems to display a level of 'normalcy' between the officers during and after the horrific assault. My prayers are with the family of Mr. Nichols, especially his mother."

The Wilson County Sheriff's Office condemned the behavior of the Memphis police officers involved in its own statement, which reads, "We condemn the inexcusable and barbarous acts that were taken by the former police officers who were criminally charged for the death of Tyre Nichols. The first duty of a law enforcement officer, as upholder of the law, is to know its bounds upon him/her in enforcing it. Officers are and should be held to a high standard in relation to obeying the laws they strive to enforce. We offer our deepest heartfelt sympathies to the Nichols family. The Wilson County Sheriff's Office is dedicated each day to public trust and credibility, as each swore an oath to protect and serve with the highest of standards."

Due to the situation in Memphis, some law enforcement agencies have taken this time to reassess and reassert their duties and mission as departments.

"The men and women of the Mt. Juliet Police Department dedicate themselves to the department's core values of compassion, commitment, courage, competence, and integrity," Hambrick said in a section of his statement. "As police officers, we swore an oath to uphold those values, support the Constitution, and honor the sanctity of human life. I reinforce our commitment to always represent the values of who police officers should be, and we will continue to work incredibly hard through our actions to grow and maintain the strong bond we already have with of our wonderful community, which we are all a part of. I see firsthand the care and commitment Mt. Juliet's police officers have for MJ, and they will always take care of this community."