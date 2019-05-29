After a Standing Ovation, Republican Rep. Justin Amash Leaves Trump Fans Seething at Michigan Town Hall Event

Days after becoming the first Republican in Congress to call for President Donald Trump’s impeachment, Rep. Justin Amash on Tuesday found himself face-to-face with a MAGA hat-wearing constituent in Grand Rapids, Michigan, livid that her representative had “become a Democrat.”

“I’ve been your supporter since you started running for Congress, and I can’t tell you how disappointed I am,” Diane Luke said at the town hall event. To boos from the crowd, she dismissed Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and report as a “smear attack,” demanding that Amash explain why he would take its findings seriously.

“I haven’t changed,” Amash said. “I am who I said I was. I’m a principled, constitutional conservative who has stayed consistent regardless of whether we have President Obama in office or President Trump.”

Pressed by Luke to explain how he could accuse Trump of obstructing justice when Mueller declined to accuse Trump of committing a crime, Amash stood his ground.

“It’s just not legally true that you can’t obstruct justice when there’s no underlying crime. … The reason someone may not charge an underlying crime is because justice was obstructed. So, for example, you might have a situation where someone obstructs justice and therefore evidence is destroyed or prevented from getting to the prosecutor, so the underlying crime then cannot be charged,” he said.

He went on to say he was “appalled” by some of the behavior outlined in the Mueller Report, and that it’s Congress’ job to “not allow misconduct to go undeterred.”

Pointed questions on impeachment were mostly outweighed by cheering supporters, however. Few die-hard Trump supporters appeared to be in the audience—or, at least, vocal—despite having crowded downtown Grand Rapids for a campaign rally as recently as late March. Across a town hall stretching about two hours, Amash was met with mostly applause and even multiple standing ovations as he discussed Trump. Luke was jeered repeatedly as she spoke, and when she sat down, a neighbor said he was impressed at her courage before “this crew of jackals.” Luke later said she was unimpressed with Amash’s answer, calling it “lawyer-speak.”

Another woman, who accused Amash of grandstanding —“safe in the knowledge (Trump) won’t be removed from office”—was similarly jeered.

But Amash did appear to temper calls for impeachment somewhat by reminding constituents that impeachment doesn’t mean removal from office, and that there are “so many layers that have to be moved through” before that could happen.

The town hall was Amash’s first after calling for Trump’s impeachment earlier this month. Amash published another string of tweets just hours before the town hall began, claiming Attorney General Bill Barr “deliberately misrepresented key aspects of (Robert) Mueller’s report and decisions...which has helped further the president’s false narrative about the investigation.”

“Barr has so far successfully used his position to sell the president’s false narrative to the American people,” Amash wrote. “This will continue if those who have read the report do not start pushing back on his misrepresentations and share the truth.”

Amash held his town hall in a private, Christian high school’s “DeVos Center for Arts and Worship”—which, like multiple other places in Grand Rapids, shares the name of the wealthy West Michigan clan that’s previously backed him. It was an ironic spot, though, given the news that the DeVos family has cut off its financial support for Amash.

“It was probably going to happen anyways, because (Betsy DeVos) is the education secretary,” said Corwin Smidt, an associate professor in Michigan State University’s political science department. Smidt pointed out that Amash’s independent streak on Trump puts him at odds with other DeVos family members with ties to the president, like defense contractor Erik Prince. Amash’s position on impeachment, Smidt said, appears to have simply offered an opportunity to make the break official.

Michigan GOP operative Greg McNeilly, who has ties to the DeVos family, previously told the Daily Beast that Michigan’s conservative donors were ready to back a primary challenger, describing area conservatives as “fed up” with Amash. He called Amash’s tweets on impeachment “the straw that’s broke the camel’s back.” And less than two days after those tweets, a state representative—and a self-identified “pro-Trump conservative”— made it clear he was itching for a fight.