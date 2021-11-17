Standish man arrested after allegedly leading police on multi-town pursuit

Nov. 16—A Standish man was arrested Monday evening after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase through multiple midcoast towns.

A Maine State Trooper was northbound on Route 1 when a 2004 Range Rover — driven by Pasquale Lapomarda, 21, of Standish — passed him at high speeds, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Lapomarda reached speeds of up to 102 mph while driving into Bath and West Bath, but police decided to end the pursuit due to a high risk to the public.

Later on, state police dispatch reported multiple complaints of speed and erratic driving from that same vehicle on 1-295 in Freeport minutes before the Route. 1 interaction. The trooper then decided to initiate a traffic stop on Pasquale, Moss said.

Lapomarda briefly pulled over, but then sped off toward Wiscasset. Police later had to deploy deflating strips in the road and the car eventually came to a stop a mile away.

Lapomarda was charged with eluding an officer, criminal speed, passing a roadblock and reckless conduct, officials said. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation.