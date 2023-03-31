Standish woman charged with sexual abuse of minor

Mar. 30—A Standish woman has been charged with sexually abusing a minor and tampering with a witness/victim.

Kierra R. McGlinn, 42, of Standish is scheduled to be arraigned May 10 in Cumberland County Unified Court, Capt. Donald Foss of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a release Tuesday.

McGlinn turned herself into Portland police on Tuesday, Foss said. She was charged with sexual abuse of a minor and tampering with a witness/victim and taken to the Cumberland County Jail. Investigators allege that McGlinn contacted the victim and asked him to lie about what happened.

Foss said Maine law defines sexual abuse of a minor as a Class D crime if the victim is 14 or 15 years old and the accused is at least five years older. Because McGlinn is at least 10 years older, the sexual abuse charge is elevated to a Class C crime.

McGlinn, who was working as a substitute teacher for Maine School Administrative District 6 in Buxton when the sheriff's office began its investigation in February, posted $2,500 cash bail Tuesday and was released, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said the victim was "friends with members of McGlinn's family and all allegations occurred through this family dynamic and outside the school venue.

"In the early stages of that investigation, detectives learned that McGlinn worked as a substitute teacher for MSAD 6. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office immediately notified SAD 6 officials and both entities worked cooperatively throughout the course of the investigation," the release said. "Detectives eventually determined that none of the alleged conduct occurred on SAD 6 property, nor did McGlinn's role as a substitute teacher serve to facilitate the crime."

MSAD 6 Superintendent Clay Gleason did not respond Thursday night to a request for information about McGlinn's employment status.

The sheriff's office said there were no other victims. McGlinn remains free on bail, but is prohibited from having contact with the victim.