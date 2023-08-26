Standoff along Lombardi Avenue ends when Ashwaubenon man surrenders to police

A 24-year-old Ashwaubenon man was arrested after a standoff that closed Lombardi Avenue Friday evening, according to the Green Bay Police Department.

Green Bay police surrounded the vehicle that the man was riding in while it was stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of Marlee Lane and Lombardi Avenue just before 5 p.m. The man was a suspect in a domestic violence incident involving a 23-year-old Green Bay woman that occurred earlier in the day in the 400 block of South Jackson Street, according to Capt. Clint Beguhn.

Beguhn said the man had made comments during the day that he was going to shoot it out with police and then die by suicide.

The driver exited the vehicle, but the suspect remained inside the vehicle, prompting police to request a SWAT team and crisis negotiators to assist at the scene. The man surrendered to police just before 7 p.m., Beguhn said.

The woman involved in the domestic disturbance was hospitalized Friday with serious injuries that are not life-threatening, police say.

Beguhn said numerous charges will be referred to the Brown County District Attorney's Office, including substantial battery to an unborn child and battery.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200 and reference case #23-247017. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Standoff along Lombardi Avenue ends when Ashwaubenon man surrenders